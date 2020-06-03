President Pedro Sánchez believes that it is still possible to find a solution for the announced closure of the Nissan factory in Barcelona, ​​which he has described as an “irrational decision” as the brand “does not leave Spain, but the great European common market” .

The Japanese manufacturer has already confirmed its intention to close its centers in Catalonia to focus its efforts on the Sunderland factory in the United Kingdom, which can produce up to half a million vehicles per year.

The exit from Europe as such responds to the new roadmap of the Alliance, which contemplates that Renault be the one to lead the voice on the continent. Nissan will focus on other markets.

Sunderland does figure in the company’s future plans, but there is currently great uncertainty about the Brexit negotiations. The brand has already said that, without an agreement, the center will not be sustainable.

In parallel, Nissan workers in Barcelona pressure administrations to save the 3,000 direct jobs that the company generates and the 20,000 indirect jobs it generates.

The president has referred to the call of the agents involved “to find a solution, a future” for the center. The central government, the Generalitat of Catalonia, the municipalities of the Free Trade Zone and the unions intervene.

“I am convinced that we can do it,” he said this Wednesday in the plenary session of Congress.

“If we are united and we all work together, we can provide a horizon of solutions and opportunities to the workers affected by this decision that was being mumbled, as a consequence of the disinvestment and the lack of modernization in the plant.”

Pedro Sánchez has insisted that the automotive sector is “a priority” for the Executive, as is the tourism sector. Words he utters as the industry awaits the details of the crash plan it has requested to alleviate the consequences of the pandemic.

“Spain is a competitive country for the automotive industry. We want to give it the support it needs at this critical moment. We can talk together to find a solution that guarantees the industrial weight that Catalonia needs and, of course, Spain demands.”

