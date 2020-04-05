The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, considers that “Europe must set up a war economy and promote resistance, reconstruction and European recovery.”

In an article published this Sunday by several European newspapers on the situation of the European Union as a consequence of the coronavirus crisis, the head of the Spanish Executive maintains that “if we continue to think small, we will fail.”

“Europe is experiencing its biggest crisis since World War II. Our citizens are dying or struggling in hospitals saturated by a pandemic that represents the greatest public health threat since the 1918 flu, “recalled the socialist leader.

In the article entitled “Europe is at stake,” he maintains: “The circumstances are exceptional and require forceful positions: either we are up to the circumstances or we will fail as a Union. It is a critical moment in which even the most pro-European countries and governments, such as Spain, need proof of real commitment. We need strong solidarity. ”

For Sánchez, “solidarity between Europeans is a key principle of the Union treaties. And it is demonstrated in times like this. Without solidarity there will be no cohesion, without cohesion there will be disaffection and then the credibility of the European project will be seriously damaged.”

“In recent weeks, important decisions we have made have been taken, such as the European Central Bank’s new temporary emergency purchase program and, this week, the Commission’s Sure plan, for those affected by unemployment. But it’s not enough. We must go further“, Add.

The President of the Spanish Government calls for a large amount of resources to be mobilized once the health emergency is overcome through a “new Marshall Plan” that it must “have the support of all common institutions”.

“Europe was born from the ashes of destruction and conflict. He learned the lessons of History and understood something very simple: if we don’t all win, in the end we all loseHe recalled.

As explained, “the European Stability Mechanism may be useful in the first phase to inject liquidity into European economies through a line of credit, provided that it is universal and not conditional, but it will not be sufficient in the medium term.”

“It is time to act in solidarity: creating a new debt mutualization mechanism, acting as a block in the acquisition of essential health products, establishing coordinated cybersecurity strategies and preparing a major shock plan so that the continent’s recovery is fast and solid, “says Pedro Sánchez.

Coronavirus cases in Spain 130,759 rose this Sunday, representing a daily increase of 6,023 infections, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health. A total of 12,418 people have died, with a jump of 674 fatalities compared to the previous day, the lowest number in the last nine days. Meanwhile, 38,080 have been registered (3,861 more in the last 24 hours).

The information shows that Spain has recorded its best 24 hours in number of cases since last March 23, when 4,517 infections were added. The daily increase in infections was 4.8%, a figure that marks a fifth consecutive decrease, and confirms an important downward trend. Between March 20 and 28, the average exceeded 15%, with a peak of 24.75.

The same trend is reflected in daily deaths: they are the best figures since March 26, the day 655 deaths were reported.

The percentage of those admitted to intensive care units also fell (ICU), which reached 6,861 patients, 329 more (5% higher than the previous day), while the recovered persons increased by 3,861, reaching 38,080 (11.3% more).

(With information from EFE)