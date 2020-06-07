The president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has appeared this Sunday and has announced some of the characteristics that the State aid fund of 16,000 million euros. The president has announced that the approval of the fund will take place this week and that it will be divided into four sections located between the months of July and December. In addition, Sánchez added that these payments “will be in the form of direct transfers, so that the autonomous communities will not have to return them.”

«It is a non-refundable fund, and it is one of the largest transfers of resources ever made outside the autonomous financing system, “Sánchez remarked in his appearance. “The total budget must be understood to exceed three times that handled by some ministries such as Health or Education and also the budget for citizen security,” he added.

The first of the tranches into which this fund will be divided will begin on next July, with up to 6,000 million euros that they will be delivered to the autonomous communities as soon as the royal decree law is validated. The criteria that will be taken into account when delivering this amount must be joint and will be used for health and social investment.

The second section will be delivered in September, and will consist of up to 2,000 million euros that will be distributed according to spending criteria in public education. Third, there will be a section in the month of November of up to 3,000 million euros that will also meet health criteria. Finally, the final section will be delivered in December and will consist of up to € 5 billion that will be destined to stop the loss in the collection and will be based on criteria of fall of the income by the restrictions in the economic activity.

Meeting

The Government of Pedro Sánchez has summoned the general directors of Taxes of the autonomous communities (CCAA) next Tuesday to detail what will be the third block of the new distribution of 16,000 million euros. This is 5,000 million euros that the regions will debate with the Executive on June 9.

The president also stressed that on Tuesday, the Executive will approve “the rules that we must follow once the state of alarm ends to avoid outbreaks.” Once “the acute phase is over” Sánchez defends that it is necessary to maintain some milder restrictions until the virus has not disappeared. He argues that “the state of alarm has proven essential” but that now, the new situation allows relaxation.