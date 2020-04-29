Few footballers can boast of naming a stadium and having a player in Real Madrid, Barcelona and the Spanish team. Like another Spaniard, Alfonso Pérez (Getafe, November 26, 1972) He is still confined to his home in the hope that the competition will return. As a former footballer, his words have to be taken into account for his long experience devastating scoring statistics.

Question: I recently saw on TV that historic goal of yours against Yugoslavia in Euro 2000. I celebrated it again.

Answer: I did not see it. I have been told that I have been out in quite a few matches and yesterday I saw precisely the final of the Copa del Rey of Real Madrid – Zaragoza and Betis – Barcelona.

Q: That goal of yours in Spain – Yugoslavia is not forgotten.

A: Yes, we were not used to taking those kinds of joys. It was only the pass to a tie but for us, always used to being eliminated, the fact of winning a game with so much emotion, in the discount, was how to win the European Cup.

Q: Doesn’t the morriña enter when you see yourself on the grass?

A: Watching the games even made me nervous. He gave me something until I lost a ball and I had to remove it in the first half.

Q: Few footballers can boast of naming a stadium.

A: I am very proud. Although I have never played in Getafe, I grew up there and for me it is a pride. Whenever I was able to help Getafe, I did it, as well as the City Council.

Q: Going back to today. Will matches be played again this season in that field?

A: I hope so. What is the solution? That is where the problem is. It is difficult at the moment that we are living now with so much caution and so many problems. All this moving to a contact sport is complicated, but you have to study it very well and be careful: health comes first. In case of playing again it would be without an audience and another thing is how to keep the safety of all the players, coaches and people who may be on the field. I hope that this year we can see soccer.

Q: Do you understand the fear of soccer players to play?

A: It is logical, the first thing is health. All the players are eager to start training but within safety. The main thing is that there is a security protocol so that the match can be carried out without any risk. It is useless to be all confined and at first good a player, by a family member or another person who has at home, who suddenly in a game you can infect another person. You would have to start from scratch.

Q: There are already established protocols.

A: All players go from the same base. I think the fact that there is little preparation time to play every three days is going to be demanding, but it is true that it will be the same for everyone. I do see well the five changes that FIFA has proposed because with two weeks of preparation getting into 90-minute matches I don’t think they are at a great physical level.

Q: There is the coronavirus and then the possible injuries.

A: In the end it will be the same for everyone. A player who has been taking care of himself is not the same as another one playing play. You will have the risk more in players who have not taken much care.

Q: A different football is coming.

A: Obviously. This will mark a before and after. The same happened with the attacks of 9/11 or 11-M. Think about the airport controls that came from it. All this was more demanding as a result of the attacks and with this a little more of the same will happen. People are going to be more aware of all this with their safety distance, gloves or gels. We are going to have to live with it until they get a vaccine.

Q: Does the economy take precedence over health?

A: Yes, obviously. This affects all of society and football moves a lot of money.

Q: I have seen that you have participated in the Alicia Lobo campaign to help the Getafe Hospital in the fight against the coronavirus.

A: They told me and everything to collaborate for any initiative. It all adds up.

Q: The situation requires it. It is a shame the high number of infected toilets.

A: Everything we are seeing from the Government is being regrettable in every way: management, manipulation of means, numbers or affected. Worse i think it can’t be done. It has become clear to people what has happened during all these days. If means had been put in place at the time there would have been far fewer affected and far fewer deaths. The figures at the end reflect the government’s mismanagement with the coronavirus compared to other countries. Poor management has become clear to people.

Q: This could have consequences. Will it cause a resignation of Sánchez and Iglesias?

A: Man, I think that after this happens, reports, dates and balances will begin to be published. I think they have to resign, change their government or something has to happen. I do not understand that they are going to be the worst management that has lived in Spain in recent years. This happens in all countries, but seeing how things have been done, with the purchases of the tests, the mismanagement in the planning of everything, the date on which the alarm status was set and others. The opposition in that sense will be ready for when all this happens to demand responsibilities.

Q: The containment work was late.

A: Everything is due to mismanagement. If all this had been done two weeks before, when the WHO had warned of the coming pandemic, now there would have been fewer deaths and infections. We would now lead a relatively ‘normal’ life with the necessary precautions. We will see how everything ends, not just on the economic issue.

Q: Communication has not been the best either

A: The supermarket children, the hairdressers, today yes, tomorrow no … It has gotten out of hand because they are not people who are … it’s similar to when I say that a referee had to have played to be able to whistle well . Politics is the same. You can not put a person of health minister, for example, if he has not been a doctor before. Ministers have to be prepared uncles. It doesn’t go into my head. The problem with politicians is that they are not prepared guys. I would pay them very well so that they do not steal and do a worthwhile job. The preparations go to private companies that pay much more.

Q: Nadal has also been critical.

A: It is a little what we talk about. It is an individual sport … I understand it perfectly. It’s like going for a run. Why are we going to be able to go on Saturday and not a few weeks ago? Being responsible and running through places without people. Just like older people, why do they go out and not older people? They may need to move due to their age, circulation problems, etc. As long as it is in a place prepared so that they can walk. We are doing things like headless chicken. When you have poorly prepared people, what happens happens. There has been a very bad management as much as they want to make us see manipulated media. The mistake they are making is very serious. Let them resign or kick them out. This is like everything. In the end they manipulate, they have their related means and they try to deceive the people that I hope they realize the type of people who govern. There are leaders of the same party who disagree as things are being done. I’m just saying remove those leaders and put others, or a management committee with prepared people. If you put people who have no idea to manage a problem is what happens to us.

Q: Let’s get back to ours. Would you bet on the return of football?

A: I hope and wish.