Pedro Sánchez and other political faces support the VIII Race against Gender Violence

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez; the third vice president of the Congress of Deputies, Gloria Elizo; Inés Arrimadas, member of the Congress of Deputies and president of Ciudadanos; the First Vice President of the Government, Carmen Calvo; the government delegate against Gender Violence, Victoria Rosell; Margarita Robles, Minister of Defense; Mabel Lozano, scriptwriter and director of social cinema; Meritxel Batet, president of the Congress of Deputies and Cuca Gamarra, spokesperson for the PP in the Congress of Deputies, are some of the well-known faces that support the Race against Gender Violence. This year, in its eighth edition, it will be held on July 6 and for the second consecutive year in virtual format.

Many well-known faces have shown their support for this initiative

In 2019, the President of the Government participated in the race that was held in the surroundings of the Retiro Park in Madrid. And, as Sánchez points out in the video, “we must act from all layers of society so that these women can live without fear”, it is clear that “we are not going to allow any woman to be left behind in the race for freedom and life ”and encourages us to run together to eradicate machismo and for a society where we live in complete equality.

And he has not been the only politician who has supported this solidarity event. The deputy and deputy spokesperson of the popular group in Congress, Mario Garcés; the socialist spokesman in the Madrid Assembly, Ángel Gabilondo; the sociologist and ex-deputy of Podemos Carolina Bescansa; the deputy and member of the socialist leadership María Luz Martínez Seijo and Begoña Villacís, lawyer and councilor of the Grupo Municipal Ciudadanos in the Madrid City Council, are some of the political leaders who have shown their support for this solidarity sports event throughout these years.

In an interview published in our environment, Victoria Rosell, delegate of the Government against Gender Violence, wanted to make it very clear that “any initiative that makes gender violence visible and places the fight for equality and feminism on the public agenda is necessary and useful ”.

In addition, this year the race coincides in time with the celebration of the tenth anniversary of the Istanbul Convention on the prevention and fight against violence against women and domestic violence, chaired by Queen Letizia who has always been very involved in this issue. and she has been honorary president of our career on two occasions.