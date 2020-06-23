Pedro Sánchez promoted a conference that seeks to convince the main financial institutions to design new instruments that help the reconstruction of Latin America

The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, and ten other leaders from countries in Latin America and the Caribbean They meet on Wednesday by videoconference with representatives of institutions such as the IMF or the world Bank to ask for new forms of financing for Latin America, the region hardest hit at the moment by COVID-19.

Sánchez promoted this conference called “Together for an answer for Latin America and the Caribbean”Which seeks to convince the main financial institutions to design new instruments that help the reconstruction of the area not only in macroeconomic terms but also for specific sectors and issues such as health or employment policies.

The presidents of nine Latin American countries, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru, Paraguay, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay, as well as the Prime Minister of Barbados, as the current President of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), participate with Sánchez in this meeting.

On the part of the multilateral institutions there will be the managing director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva; the vice president of world Bank for Latin America and the Caribbean, Carlos Felipe Jaramillo; the President of the IDB (Inter-American Development Bank), Luis Alberto Moreno; and the executive president of the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF), Luis Carranza.

The executive president of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration will also participate (CABEI), Dante Mossi; the executive secretary of the United Nations economic commission for Latin America, ECLAC, Alicia Bárcena; and Rebeca Grynspan, Ibero-American Secretary General.

According to Spanish government sources, most of the economies of Latin America are classified as Average Income, and that prevents them from accessing certain financing instruments, because the main institutions focus their efforts on developing countries.

For this reason, the aim is for international financial institutions to articulate financing mechanisms that the region as a whole can access, including increasing investment flows from international institutions, increasing financial guarantees to attract private investment or specific items to infrastructure, and instruments to relieve debt are not ruled out.

They will ask the IMF, the World Bank and the IDB to study “without taboos but with caution” possible debt reliefs or restructuring.

The sources do not venture to indicate how much Spain would contribute, although it would be to the extent that it is agreed by the financial organizations.

But it is insisted that the response given so far -with the mobilization of 50 billion by the IMF and the launch of its rapid response plan, or the 15 billion of the IDB- is not enough, especially considering He says that the region is already the epicenter of the pandemic.

The conference, which will begin at 16:00 Spanish time, will start with Sánchez’s intervention and then there will be three blocks of interventions. Representatives of the IMF, World Bank and IDB will speak first to explain the context and the measures they are already taking.

Afterwards, the presidents of the participating countries will explain their respective situations and their vision.

Representatives of regional institutions will close the conference to give a perspective of the area.

Although there are significant absences in the list of participating countries, in the case of Mexico the sources explained that their absence is not due to the country not being invited, but to the fact that its president, Andrés Manuel López ObradorYou cannot participate due to scheduling problems.

