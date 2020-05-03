The president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, he insisted this Saturday during his usual Saturday press conference in ask Europe a “resounding and ambitious” pact of financial aid that it engages all countries, especially those most affected by the pandemic, such as Spain. “That is solidarity,” he said.

While more and more economic experts are already predicting the need for Spain to request some kind of bailout from Europe, Sánchez has insisted that the European Union must implement this economic aid plan for the “reconstruction” of the economy in the face of the strong impact of the coronavirus.

At the last meeting of the European Council it was agreed to launch an aid plan, but without specifying how much or how to access that aid. The countries agreed to give the Commission until May 6 to present its proposal. Spain asks for a fund of between one and 1.5 trillion euros.

ICO line

Sánchez has also announced that at the next Council of Ministers on Tuesday, the Government will open a new line of ICO guarantees for a value of 20,000 million euros, which will now add 60,000 million of the 100,000 million committed.

In addition, Sánchez has also announced a new Fund for the autonomous communities without reimbursement of 16,000 million euros. Of these, 10 billion will be for health spending, another 1 billion for social spending, and the remaining 5,000 “due to the fall in economic activity,” said the president.

For Sánchez, the fall in economic activity has been extraordinary, “catastrophic”, and he anticipates that the economy will not recover until 2023. It will therefore take two years to return to the level of GDP that Spain set in 2019.

Shops

On the other hand, businesses that reopen from Monday May 4 will only be able to attend one unique client for each worker in order to guarantee safety against possible coronavirus infections.

This has been announced by the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, in an appearance that took place this Saturday, while stressing that the public can be served only under the appointment system.

Similarly, he explained that orders can be placed in restaurants and cafes by phone, mobile applications or email, confirming that you can go directly to the establishment to collect the food.