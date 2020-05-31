«From the social dialogue, we will work to adapt our legislation to the current environment, create a status of workers of the 21st century adapting, for example, the legislation of the ERTE ». This was announced by the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, the future changes in labor matters that the Executive intends to carry out.

Although it has not anticipated when changes will begin to be negotiated, it has justified them due to the punishment that some economic sectors are suffering during the pandemic, such as the tourism or automotive. Regarding the tourism sector, he has announced that the objective is to act in two aspects: the national and the international. “In a few days we will be able to enjoy the wonders of the country,” said the president from the Moncloa Palace after the meeting of regional presidents.

The automotive sector, which accounts for up to 10% of GDP, will also receive specific attention. “The Government is working on a revival plan that will include measures along the entire value chain. Among other things, there will be aid for the transition to clean vehicles, “said Sánchez.

Both sectors will benefit from European aid, which according to the president’s calculations, will amount to 140,000 million. The Government will present to Brussels an “unprecedented” recovery and investment plan to revive the economy and rebuild the country’s productive fabric that will catalyze the 140 billion that the European recovery plan reserves for Spain.

Sánchez explained that the economic recovery measures prepared by the Spanish Executive will be aligned with those designed by Europe, where, according to the President, Spain has played a role of “active leadership” that has contributed to achieving “unprecedented” agreements. such as the relaxation of deficit criteria, the purchase program of the ECB’s public debt for 750,000 million and the triple European safety net for 550,000 million.

In this context, it has framed the proposal of the European Commission to increase its budget to 1.1 billion and create a recovery fund endowed with 750,000 million, of which Spain would be one of the main beneficiaries with some 140,000 million “if negotiations come to fruition”.

“Difficult process”

Specifically, Spain would have access to 140,446 million euros from the recovery fund proposed by the European Commission to relaunch the economy after the pandemic, of which 77,324 million would come through direct transfers and the rest as loans to be repaid.

It is, however, a proposal from Brussels that must now be discussed by the Heads of State and Government and agreed with the European Parliament, so the figures included in the final agreement on the reconstruction plan could be different.

«It is not being an easy process, but Spain defends its legitimate interests and the common interests of the EU “, stressed Sánchez, who reiterated that Europe needs a new Marshall plan to reactivate its economy in the post-Covid-19 era, which will put the emphasis on environmental transformation and digital and in job creation.

In total, the Community Executive is proposing to the Member States a reconstruction plan of 750,000 million euros that would be channeled to the capitals mainly through subsidies (500,000 million, 66% of the total). The rest, 250,000 million, would take the form of loans and would represent 33% of the fund.

Spain would be the second most benefited country from this fund behind Italy, which would receive a total of 172,745 million euros, of which 81,807 million would be non-reimbursable subsidies and the rest credits.

Two-year recovery

Regarding the economic recovery, Sanchez has admitted that it will last for two years, but maintains that when the Legislature ends, the country will be in a better situation than the one left by the pandemic. “Recovery will start in the last quarter of this year, it will be V-shaped, asymmetrical and will last for two years. At the end of this Legislature we will be in a better situation than the one the pandemic leaves us with. ”

Sánchez ratified the government forecast, already communicated to Brussels, that the Spanish economy will score a “sharp drop of more than 9%” this year 2020.

While that moment of economic recovery arrives, «we have to help thousands and thousands of families who, before this crisis, were suffering from extreme poverty, the rate is the highest of all the surrounding countries, doubling the poverty rate of the Union European. Before the crisis, we aimed to eradicate poverty, but the collapse of this crisis has led us to accelerate the process, “said Sánchez.

«Spain has won in social justice and in decency. Helping the most vulnerable will be a priority. ” This was justified by the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, the minimum vital income approved this Friday in the Council of Ministers. The proposal, championed by Pablo Iglesias, will have an initial cost of 3,000 million euros for public coffers and aims to reach 2.3 million people already 850,000 homes