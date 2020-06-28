Harsh words from the Prime Minister against the Popular Party of Pablo Casado. Pedro Sánchez has defended that «The strategy of harassment and demolition of the right wing to the Government has failed» and he has accused them of “using the pandemic to try to overthrow” the Executive.

Sánchez has assured, in an interview in La Vanguardia, that «since the 2018 censure motion the right has not assimilated the loss of power»And that« until now they have been in the strategy of trying to bring down the Government ». “This strategy of harassment and demolition has failed,” says the president.

This is why Pedro Sánchez assures that “The coalition government is more consolidated today” and that the PSOE-Unidas Podemos agreement “is not in question” and continues after the support obtained from Ciudadanos: “The most important thing is the validity of the government agreement between the PSOE and Unidas Podemos, an agreement that is not in question.”

Think that «some of the core elements of that agreementAs is the digital transition, the ecological transition and inclusive social responses, with the minimum vital income as a paradigm, right now they are more relevant than ever ».

Values ​​the “change in attitude on the part of some political actors, singularly Citizens“And he understands that this party has seen that” the strategy of total alignment with the Popular Party and Vox led him to run out of space. ” “Time will tell if it is a strategic or purely tactical attitude,” he points out.

More attacks on the PP

Addressing the opposition leader, Pablo Casado, and the Popular Party as a whole, Sánchez tells them that “they must decide if they want to continue in the provocation, playing the game to the extreme right, or if they want the way of consensus ».

“So far,” he continues, “they have been in the strategy of try to bring down the government. They have used the dead in political strife and have thereby attacked their own autonomous governments. “

He also reproaches the popular who have «aligned with the most maximalist European positions on the recovery fund against the interests of the Spanish “, a” strategy of harassment and demolition “that, in his opinion, has failed, because” the coalition government is more consolidated today. “

Looking back, Sánchez admits that perhaps the state of alarm should have been approved earlier, but “also it is true that Spanish society and many political forces would not have understood it with a lower number of deaths than we had in the second week of March, “he justifies.

Asked about the worst moment lived in these past weeks, the president indicates that it was on March 14, when the Council of Ministers he approved of the state of alarm, which “entailed a series of unprecedented demands in the history of Spanish democracy, such as confining the entire population to their homes.”

“The second most complicated moment, without a doubt, it was March 26, when we suffered the peak of the epidemic, in terms of contagions and also in number of deceased people, “confesses the president.