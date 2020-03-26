Spanish international Pedro Rodríguez, who spent much of his career at Barça, will leave Chelsea at the end of this season, as advanced The Independent. The canary signed for the blues in the summer of 2015 after running out of room in the culé team for the arrival of Neymar.

The 32-year-old will not renew with the English team and will become one of the bargains of the future transfer market, Now its start is at stake because of the global coronavirus pandemic. Pedro Rodríguez signed an English team for 27 million euros.

I’m going to end my contract, but right now it’s not the most important thing. What happens regarding my future will be seen, but at the moment it is not important since we do not even know when we will train and compete again, “said the player.

Pedro Rodríguez has been international with Spain since 2010 65 times and he has participated in two World Cups and two Euro Cups as a player with extensive experience. The canary, surely, will not lack options.