The coronavirus pandemic interrupted what had been considered a successful partnership in Botafogo. Midfielder Bruno Nazário and striker Pedro Raul were sure to sign the club early in the season. The two showed rapport and scent of scorer on the field and were responsible for seven of the 12 goals scored by the team in 2020, before the soccer break. In a live on BotafogoTV, last Tuesday, the pair did not hide their anxiety to return to the pitch.

Nazário and Pedro Raul were hired at the beginning of the season (Photo: Vítor Silva / Botafogo)

During a virtual press conference, Nazário was surprised by his companion’s “invasion”. Pedro Raul put his friend on the wall by charging assists that resulted in balls in the net.

– Damn, boy, even you here? This kid plays a lot … I will not promise, but about six, seven, you can put it on the account, Pedro Raul. I want assistance too! Pedro Raul is a great friend, I always concentrate with him, I miss the review, he gets angry, complaining that I’m playing a lot of Free Fire (laughs). But he is a great friend, a great person, a great player who will help us a lot – said Nazário.

Shirt 10 and the main guard of the team, Nazário had been one of the highlights of Botafogo until the stop of competitions due to the coronavirus. With four goals, he was Alvinegro’s top scorer. He scored important goals like the victory against Boavista and against Náutico, in the dramatic classification in the Copa do Brasil. In return, the international star Keisuke Honda will be competing in the task of serving the attackers.

Pedro Raul had a guaranteed place when he was in playing conditions. He scored three goals in seven games for the team in 2020, none with the assistance of Bruno Nazário. The center forward was favored by the fans of Alvinegra, who had been demanding a shirt 9 for a long time. The forced stop may have been beneficial for the 23-year-old. Before the break, he suffered from physical problems, missed out on some important matches and even played at the sacrifice in a few moments.

With Pedro Raul in top form and Bruno Nazário confident, the two players will have the chance to convert missing the ball into assists and goals for Glorioso in the post-stoppage period.

