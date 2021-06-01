Pedro Piqueras thus speaks of positioning himself in politics: a good understanding …

Piqueras this Wednesday in Informativos Telecinco (Photo: Telecinco)

The legendary journalist Pedro Piqueras, host of Informativos Telecinco, has given an interview to PeriódicoCLM after receiving the Gold Medal of Castilla-La Mancha.

The 66-year-old communicator has spoken about how hard it has been to report during the pandemic that began in March 2020 and that it seems that it is already giving its last blows.

Piqueras has pointed out that “it has been very hard in every way” and that “the human relationship of many people has been broken”, something that has been “painful”.

The presenter has also talked about the new role of the news journalist who makes editorials that is giving so much success, for example, to Vicente Vallés on the nights of Antena 3.

Piqueras has commented that he is not “at the service of a particular party or another” and that this does not suit him, a position that “is not fashionable at all.” Very few times has the journalist given an opinion on the air on a current political issue.

Yes he has criticized “things that are scary to happen, that we are whitewashing some ideologies that seem a bit absurd but they are being whitewashed.”

It should be remembered that Piqueras has been in the crosshairs of Vox on more than one occasion after how the journalist spoke of the incidents that took place in Vallecas at a Vox act on the occasion of the May 4 elections.

“This is the image of polarization and it has occurred in Vallecas, in Madrid, where Vox was presenting its campaign for the May 4 elections and that left-wing radicals wanted to explode. Riots and clashes, some arrested and some injured while the security forces seemed powerless …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.