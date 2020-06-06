Share

According to new rumors, the second season of The Mandalorian is expected to have new developments. One of them is that Pedro Pascal shows his face much more and does not hide so much behind the helmet.

From the moment of its premiere, The Mandalorian became one of the new hits of Star Wars. The story he offered us Jon Favreau It is very similar to the beginning of the saga, being more faithful to the stories told by George Lucas and celebrated by fans of the world. It has long been known that there is a second season on the way, and apparently it will have news from Pedro Pascal.

The actor is in charge of giving life to the Mandalorian, who has the mission of caring for and smuggling a baby of the same species as the character of Yoda. However, for the first season, Pedro Pascal He was not the one who used the armor that we saw chapter by chapter and actually the specialists Brendan wayne and Lateef Crowder they were the ones that appeared on stage and the voice of the actor was what we heard. This was because, simultaneously with the filming of The MandalorianPeter was busy playing Edmund in a Broadway revival play of King Lear based on the writings of William Shakespeare, so he was simply not available for most of the production.

Will we see his face again?

At the end of the first season, we were finally able to see who was behind the armor. It was like this Pedro Pascal made its stellar appearance. After having seen his face, it is not very funny that in the second installment of The Mandalorian the actor does more scenes with the helmet on. Or at least this is revealed by the Bespin Bulletin, which confirms that the actor spent more time on the film set and this could also mean that we will see his face more times.

In addition, it has been revealed that, for this second season of The Mandalorian, the protagonist will have interaction with previously known characters from the franchise, such as Ashoka Tano or Boba Fett, and according to comments made by Comic Book Movie, it would not make sense for these encounters to take place with the helmet on.

