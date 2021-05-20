Pedro Pascal is criticized on social networks for supporting Gal Gadot – Tomatazos

Movies

One of the news that has most impacted humanity in recent times is the attacks that the Israeli government has been carrying out in the Palestinian city of Gaza. The victims have been countless. For the same reason, people did not take very well when the Israeli actress Gal Gadot decided to share a statement on Twitter calling for an end to the war. This did not sound too neutral and many interpreted it as support for their nation. The result of this is that it began to be criticized by many users to the degree that it better closed its social networks.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

This conflict is a very serious thing. Israel has greater arms capacity than Palestine and the most affected have been the Palestinians. Being an Israeli actress, she cannot show a lukewarm attitude to what is happening.

Now we know that any show of affection for the actress will be interpreted as support for her political ideology and for Israel itself. This has been discovered by Pedro Pascal. The Chilean-American actor decided to retweet an HBO Max post about the return of Wonder Woman 1984 – 76% to the platform. It occurred to him to accompany his post with a positive comment about the actress:

Continue reading: Gal Gadot is afraid that the public will cancel her like Gina Carano

It’s like a rainbow

Fans saw his post as an unequivocal sign that the actor supports the massacre of civilians in Gaza and went to the jugular. Most were tremendously disappointed. Here are the best tweets.

As someone who describes himself as a refugee, I was expecting more from you, to be honest. I am 100% sure that you are capable of understanding the situation Palestine is going through. In any case: Liberate Palestine.

Absolutely disappointed in you, Pedro. Take this L.

Ehhhh… After this tweet? It was worth it?

There is no excuse for not grasping what is happening and being so ignorant in today’s world. You should be ashamed of yourself! Zero respect.

Pedro, why? Ok, I understand that you participate there and I know that you are obliged to promote this film, but… really at this moment? No one had let me down like you with that tweet.

You are better than this. Delete it.

I love Mando, but do you know? [No deberías] supporting oppressors, fascists and promoting a Zionist actress while hundreds of people die every day, including dozens of children. (Not to mention that this movie is shit anyway.)

With all due respect, sir. Please read the atmosphere of the room.

Pedro, I love you, but after this tweet. Honey, learn the mood in the room.

It should be noted that some people defended him from the attacks and pointed out that he has liked publications in favor of Palestine:

All the people who have been answering this in relation to the fact that they liked a post by Gal, they need to understand the environment and understand what their career entails. Hundreds of people made Wonder Woman 1984 possible. You are all acting like now EVERYONE involved in that movie should suffer for that post.

Not everyone is attacking him for tweeting this… He doesn’t owe us anything, I’m just saying. Sometimes they have thought that he signed a contract and that this is probably part of his obligations to promote the film.

Just GET AWAY and LEAVE IT ALONE! You are very quick to judge, but have failed to realize that you only liked an Instagram post in support of Palestine from Lena Heady’s account. And none of you have given any show of support for the people who live the current situation in Latin America and Chile. Do something instead of pointing your finger.

Do not leave without having read: Pedro Pascal is looking for more LGBT representation in The Mandalorian