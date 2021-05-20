Pedro Pascal is criticized on social networks for supporting Gal Gadot – Tomatazos

One of the news that has most impacted humanity in recent times is the attacks that the Israeli government has been carrying out in the Palestinian city of Gaza. The victims have been countless. For the same reason, people did not take very well when the Israeli actress Gal Gadot decided to share a statement on Twitter calling for an end to the war. This did not sound too neutral and many interpreted it as support for their nation. The result of this is that it began to be criticized by many users to the degree that it better closed its social networks.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

This conflict is a very serious thing. Israel has greater arms capacity than Palestine and the most affected have been the Palestinians. Being an Israeli actress, she cannot show a lukewarm attitude to what is happening.

Now we know that any show of affection for the actress will be interpreted as support for her political ideology and for Israel itself. This has been discovered by Pedro Pascal. The Chilean-American actor decided to retweet an HBO Max post about the return of Wonder Woman 1984 – 76% to the platform. It occurred to him to accompany his post with a positive comment about the actress:

Continue reading: Gal Gadot is afraid that the public will cancel her like Gina Carano

It’s like a rainbow

She’s like a 🌈 # WW84 back on @hbomax @GalGadot @PattyJenks https://t.co/2Qc5IPjflA – Pedro Pascal he / him (@ PedroPascal1) May 15, 2021

Fans saw his post as an unequivocal sign that the actor supports the massacre of civilians in Gaza and went to the jugular. Most were tremendously disappointed. Here are the best tweets.

As someone who describes himself as a refugee, I was expecting more from you, to be honest. I am 100% sure that you are capable of understanding the situation Palestine is going through. In any case: Liberate Palestine.

as someone who describes himself as a refugee i was expecting more from you to be honest. im% 100 sure that ypu are capable of the situation thats been going on Palestine. ANYWAYS #FREEPALESTINE – lumi-wan (@lumiwankenobi) May 15, 2021

Absolutely disappointed in you, Pedro. Take this L.

absolutely just disappointed in you Pedro. take this L – JoeDCfanatic21 #RestoreTheDCVerse (@ JoeHQ2021) May 15, 2021

Ehhhh… After this tweet? It was worth it?

Ehhhh… after this tweet? Was it worth it? https://t.co/tYtPJmxIeX – BW Media (@ BWMedia77) May 15, 2021

There is no excuse for not grasping what is happening and being so ignorant in today’s world. You should be ashamed of yourself! Zero respect.

There is no excuse for being so tone-deaf and ignorant in today’s world. Shame on You! #Zerorespect – lilianwagdy 💉💉 (@lilianwagdy) May 15, 2021

Pedro, why? Ok, I understand that you participate there and I know that you are obliged to promote this film, but… really at this moment? No one had let me down like you with that tweet.

Pedro, why? Ok, I understand you plays there and I’m sure you’re obligated to advertise this movie, but … really in this moment? Nobody has ever disappointed me like you with that Tweet 😭 – Brie Larson Closet (@LarsonCloset) May 15, 2021

You are better than this. Delete it.

you’re better than this ….. delete – 🌻artangel🌻 (@bxbblegumbarbie) May 15, 2021

I love Mando, but do you know? [No deberías] supporting oppressors, fascists and promoting a Zionist actress while hundreds of people die every day, including dozens of children. (Not to mention that this movie is shit anyway.)

I love Mando but you know supporting oppressors, fascists and promoting Zionist actress movie while hundreds of people dying everyday including dozens of children. (Not to mention this movie was shit either way.) Pic.twitter.com/mDX0jwKmlW – Ishan 🇮🇳 (@ cool_ishan1) May 16, 2021

pic.twitter.com/M6B4DR20CY – Mona Moussa (@ Monaldo86) May 16, 2021

With all due respect, sir. Please read the atmosphere of the room.

With all due respect sir please read the room 👍🏻 – 🌺BANNED LOVE🌺 (@SuperflyDndlion) May 15, 2021

Pedro, I love you, but after this tweet. Honey, learn the mood in the room.

Pedro I love you but after this tweet? Read the room, hun. 😬https: //t.co/MSYes62Kwv – Music of the Night (@TheoAussieButt) May 15, 2021

It should be noted that some people defended him from the attacks and pointed out that he has liked publications in favor of Palestine:

All the people who have been answering this in relation to the fact that they liked a post by Gal, they need to understand the environment and understand what their career entails. Hundreds of people made Wonder Woman 1984 possible. You are all acting like now EVERYONE involved in that movie should suffer for that post.

Every person who replies to this in regards to his liking of Gals post need to read the room & understand what his career entails. Hundreds of people made WW84 happen. The way you’re all acting now is that EVERYONE involved in that film should now suffer because of that post …. – JayBird (@LycanEclipse) May 15, 2021

Not everyone is attacking him for tweeting this… He doesn’t owe us anything, I’m just saying. Sometimes they have thought that he signed a contract and that this is probably part of his obligations to promote the film.

Not everyone attacking him for tweeting this … he doesn’t owe us anything just saying. And have you ever thought he signed a contract and this was more than likely in the contract for advertising for the movie … – Bran (@PedrogavemeLife) May 15, 2021

Just GET AWAY and LEAVE IT ALONE! You are very quick to judge, but have failed to realize that you only liked an Instagram post in support of Palestine from Lena Heady’s account. And none of you have given any show of support for the people who live the current situation in Latin America and Chile. Do something instead of pointing your finger.

Just BACK OFF AND LEAVE HIM ALONE! You are quick to judge yet failed to see the fact he liked an insta post in SUPPORT of Palestine on Lena Heady’s account. And NONE of you show any support for the situation in Latin America or Chile. DO something instead of fingerpointing !! – Fabienne Payet 🌸🐘 (@LadyRubaiyat) May 16, 2021

Do not leave without having read: Pedro Pascal is looking for more LGBT representation in The Mandalorian