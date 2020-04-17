The third time lucky. Pedro Pascal (Santiago de Chile, 45 years old) finally listens to his interlocutor on the phone. The actor passes the confinement in Los Angeles and from there responds to a telephone interview with EL PAÍS. In the United States, his new job, The Mandalorian, has already released its eight chapters. In Spain today Friday comes the sixth through the Disney + platform. And Pascal is happy: an unredeemed fan of the Star Wars saga, now it is his turn to be the protagonist and put body and voice to Mando, a bounty hunter who is tasked with finding a strange burden (the famous Baby Yoda, who in reality is not he doesn’t even know the name of his breed) for a good price. Solitary gunman, like all Mandalorians -in the physique he resembles the mythical Boba Fett, who according to the canon was not actually from Mandalore-, this guy who only wants to do the right thing does not take off his helmet, which does not allow much showcasing Pascal. “I loved the experience,” says the actor, who has trouble speaking in his native Spanish and ends up spicing it up with words in English. “Everyone likes Star Wars,” he says. But in the series the villain is played by Werner Herzog, the legendary German director, who assures that he has never seen a single frame of the saga. “I have not come across people like that, we would see what I would say,” says Pascal.

This may have happened because it is not always Pascal who moves within the armor. In an interview in Vulture magazine, Brendan Wayne – the grandson of John Wayne, an industry veteran and friend of Jon Favreau, the showrunner of this series – assures that he was the one who loaded the suit the most. “Actually, there were four of us, and it was done in a very organic way, speaking and agreeing on the movements. I started walking, and there I marked his rhythm, ”says Pascal, whose voice is indeed that of the character, Mando, a very clear tribute in his behavior to the nameless man that Clint Eastwood embodied in Sergio Leone’s Trilogy of the Dollar, the crowning work of spaghetti -western. “The creators of the series, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, have always marked that line for us, and were inspired by Leone and Akira Kurosawa. It is evident in aesthetics. It was a very special, different technical job. I just hope there is some of that cool Eastwood presence left, reflecting his energy. Acting only with postures and gestures, without using the face, was the great challenge ”. Pascal emphasizes that for insurance reasons he does not act in the action sequences: “I worked above all in the dramatic sections, where the voice and the gesture of the head mark Mando’s responses. The suit was quite heavy, and if Mando is in the background, I would rest. ”

The life of Pascal’s family, whose real name is José Pedro Balmaceda Pascal, sounds like a possible plot of the Star Wars saga. The son of doctors, his parents were sympathizers of Allende and, after the coup d’état of Augusto Pinochet, were part of the opposition to the military. But for that very reason they had to flee Chile and after a brief passage through Denmark, they resided first in Orange County (California) and later, definitely, in San Antonio (Texas), where the actor grew up from the age of four. His Command has also suffered exile, also added by the murder of his parents. “Without identifying with him, I admit that I was thrilled to read in the script the part of his childhood. Thank God, I have not lost them, they managed to leave Chile. But I do understand that experience of the character that lives in lands that he knows but that are not his. And you do not have the same relationship with the host country with that of your birth. A nomadic characteristic is born, which I think about a lot today. What is my home? Today I really don’t know. And that equates me to Mando. ”

As a boy, Pascal remembers very clearly “the separation between good and bad.” And he explains: “There were many silences, many things that were not spoken. In a recent past that I had no memories of, there was something imperial and villainous, a territory from which my parents had escaped. ” To finish this reflection, he laughs: “I am going to betray Lucas for Spielberg. When I saw Karen Allen running away in search of the lost ark, it was when I asked if this had really happened to my parents.

Pascal defines himself as a “theater nerd”. And on stage and on television he has done better than on film. Her face has become popular for her appearance in series like Game of Thrones and Narcos, while on the big screen she has appeared in The Great Wall, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, The Equalizer 2 and is pending release Wonder Woman 1984. “In the theater the strangest things have happened to me, moments in which I have had to improvise the most [risas]. I learned the movement of the body and the projection of the voice there. In The Mandalorian, having each position very limited by technology, I have used those teachings a lot “.

The actor can not tell much “for fear” of the second season, already confirmed: “Because I suspect that he will not leave me the contract and because the current situation does not allow future plans. I know that in Madrid it is being difficult, right? ” True. “I hope the new season takes people by surprise as much as the first.” The last question relates to his boss on The Mandalorian, Jon Favreau, who also appears on another platform, Netflix, thanks to his cooking show The Chef Show. Has Favreau cooked for Pascal? “Not yet. Write it please”.

