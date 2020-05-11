Confined to his native Dominican Republic, Pedro Martínez knew that his compatriots expected a response from their baseball stars in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

With the prestige gained by his membership in the Hall of Fame and the structure of his foundation, Martínez did not hesitate to take the lead in creating a charitable fund to bring aid to the poorest areas of the Caribbean country.

“In situations like this, like a pandemic, we feel committed to our people because we came from below,” Martinez told The Associated Press in a telephone interview. “People always hope that we will cooperate. “The best idea was to come together and form a group and start working together and impact more in the neediest communities.”

The initiative is described as a coalition of retired players, including David Ortiz, Adrián Beltré and José Bautista, and active as Albert Pujols, Manny Machado and Edwin Encarnación. The number of players involved exceeds 50. They have been able to raise $ 1 million to distribute food and medical supplies.

The Dominican Republic is the country that contributes the most foreign players to the rosters of the 30 major league clubs. This has been the case since the mid-1990s. The figure reached 102 last year, the first time that a foreign country exceeds one hundred.

“It is painful and satisfying to be able to reach people who needed so much,” Martinez said. “It has to be said, that’s why God gave me the grace to be a baseball player and all the salary I earned. This is how the entire coalition feels ”

Who had the initiative was Encarnación, coordinating through video calls and a WhatsApp group.

“What I told Pedro and David was to get together to get help, because right now it is desperately needed,” said Encarnacion, designated hitter for the Chicago White Sox. “We started the group on WhatsApp looking for every number that we could get started.”

Each player makes sure to transfer food packages to their home cities.

“I do it in La Romana, Robinson Canó in San Pedro de Macorís and Albert Pujols in the capital,” said Encarnación.

Nearly 9,900 cases of the virus and nearly 400 deaths are registered in the Dominican Republic, according to the Johns Hopkins University count. There is also a curfew until May 17.

“We were not prepared for a pandemic. This country is a third world country and we share the island with Haiti, which is the poorest part of the island, “said Martínez. “Here people live from day to day, they have to go out and find what they are going to consume daily. With a quarantine in place for more than 40 days, the need that people will have is quite difficult. ”

“We distribute food rations so that people stay at home and do not continue infecting others until we have the facility to import medical equipment to protect,” he added.

The pandemic surprised Martinez just days after arriving in the country to witness a preseason game of the Major Leagues at the Quisqueya Stadium in the capital Santo Domingo. Martinez and Vladimir Guerrero, the two Dominicans most recently inducted into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, were responsible for the ceremonial launch of the first ball, which was the first major league game in the Dominican Republic in 20 years.

That was on March 7. Five days later, the majors canceled the rest of their preseason. The start of the regular campaign was postponed and it is not yet known when it will be launched.

During the season, Martinez serves as a commentator for the MLB Network.

His hope is that you can have “a little baseball”, even with empty stadiums.

Martínez mentioned that commissioner Rob Manfred recently spoke in a conference call with several players that make up the Dominican players’ coalition, promising them a donation to the country. He also confirmed that baseball is still looking for ways to save the season.

“There is a lot of uncertainty about what will happen, but after speaking with the commissioner he told us that he is interested in playing baseball even if it is without fans,” said Martinez. “There are still many things to consider and health is the most important.”

