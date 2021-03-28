Pedro Martínez retires in his first meeting in Miami

03/26/2021 at 01:43 CET

EFE / Miami

The Spanish Pedro Martínez left the Miami Masters 1000 first round match when lost 6-4, 2-0 to American Tennys Sandgren, which achieved access to the second round. Alzira’s tennis player, 93 in the ATP ranking, was overwhelmed from the start by his rival, winner in Auckland in 2019 and finalist in Houston in 2018.

Martínez, who was at least during the game, only spent 49 minutes on the track. He alluded to physical problems to leave the shock of his third tournament so far this year. He failed the first round in Melbourne and reached the round of 32 at the Australian Open a week later.

Tennys Sandgren will meet fourth-seeded Russian Andrei Rublev in the second round.

Daniel Galán

The premiere of the Colombian Daniel Galán at the Miami Masters 1000 finished with a win against Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild (6-3 and 6-4) to advance to the second round.

The tennis player from Bucaramanga, semifinalist this year in Santiago de Chile, participated for the first time in this tournament. It took him an hour and 35 minutes to beat an opponent ranked 125th in the ATP rankings and who improved in the second round, although not enough to turn the game around.

Galán, 113 of the ATP classification and without any victory in his history, will face the Australian Alex de Miñaur, fifteenth seed, in the second round.