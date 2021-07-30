Pedro Martínez reaches his first ATP final in Kitzbuhel

The Spanish tennis player Pedro Martínez Goalkeeper is on a roll and today managed to advance to the final of the ATP 250 Kitzbühel 2021, after defeating the German Daniel Altmaier by 4-6, 6-3 and 6-3 in two hours and 28 minutes of play, in a very close match where the Valencian player fought until the end to advance to his first ATP final. His solidity at the back of the track was key to the comeback and thus to stay alive in Austria. Ruud or Rinderknech awaits in the grand final that will be played tomorrow, Saturday.