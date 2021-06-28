Pedro Martínez Portero manages to qualify for the thirtieth final

06/28/2021

On at 23:15 CEST

Pedro Martínez Goalkeeper, Spaniard, number 107 of the ATP, gave the surprise by winning in the sixty-fourth final of Wimbledon in two hours and forty-seven minutes by 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 and 6-4 to Stefano travaglia, Italian tennis player, number 88 of the ATP. After this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the 30th finals of Wimbledon.

During the match, the Spanish tennis player managed to break his opponent’s serve 6 times, achieved 79% effectiveness in the first serve, did not commit any double faults and won 62% of the service points. As for the Italian, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, had a 72% first serve, made 5 double faults and managed to win 59% of the service points.

The Spanish player will be measured in the thirtieth final of the championship with the winner of the match between the Australian tennis player Christopher O’Connell and the french player Gael monfils.

This championship takes place in London from June 21 to July 12 on outdoor grass. During this competition a total of 238 players face each other and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those directly classified, those who have won in the previous rounds of the tournament and the invited players.