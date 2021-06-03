Pedro Martínez Portero is left out of the round of 32 at Roland-Garros

06/02/2021

On 06/03/2021 at 05:00 CEST

The Spanish player Pedro Martínez Goalkeeper, number 103 of the ATP, suffered a defeat 6-3, 6-4 and 6-3 in the thirty-second final of Roland-Garros in two hours and thirty minutes against Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greek, number 5 in the ATP and seeded number 5. With this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

During the match, the Greek player managed to break his opponent’s serve 8 times, had a 70% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and managed to win 61% of the service points. As for the Spanish tennis player, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, had a 59% first serve, committed 7 double faults and managed to win 49% of the service points.

The Greek player will be measured in the round of 32 of the competition with the American tennis player John isner, number 34 and seeded number 31.

The celebration of the tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Masc.) occurs from May 24 to June 13 on clay in the open air. In this competition a total of 238 players appear and a total of 128 arrive at the final phase. The players come from the classified directly, those who have managed to win in the previous phase and the invited players.