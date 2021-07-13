Pedro Martínez makes his debut with victory in Bastad

The Spanish tennis player Pedro Martínez Goalkeeper achieved a good victory in the ATP 250 Bastad 2021, after defeating the Austrian in the first round Dennis Novak by 7-5 and 6-1 in one hour and 24 minutes of play, in a match where the Valencian player went from less to more as the minutes passed and achieved a vital triumph in his aspirations to remain in the top 100 one more week. Let’s remember that Pedro is currently in 95th place and a couple of victories would make him get into the top 90. His next opponent will be the Chilean Cristian Garín.