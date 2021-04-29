Pedro Martínez falls in the second round of Estoril

The Valencian tennis player Pedro Martinez He fell today in the second round of Estoril’s ATP 250 against the British Cameron norrie in three sets (3-6, 6-7 (1) and 5-7), in a very close match of more than three hours.

The 24-year-old tennis player from Alzira is ranked 100th in the ATP rankings and has 11 wins and 17 losses since he debuted in 2016, while Britain’s Cameron Norrie, 25, has accumulated more than 120 games since. which debuted in 2017.

In the cast of Spanish participants, the Barcelonas Albert Ramos -which eliminated Verdasco- will contest his pass to the quarterfinals this afternoon against French Herbert.

In addition, the malagueño Alejandro Davidovich Fokina He has already achieved the ticket for the quarterfinals, after beating Frenchman Jérémy Chardy.

The Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, absent in this edition, was the last winner of the Estoril Open -which was held in 2019- when he beat Argentine Pablo Cuevas in the final. In 2020 the tournament was not held due to the pandemic.