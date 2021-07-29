Pedro Martínez, after the victory against Bautista: “It is the most important victory of my career”

Pedro Martinez wants to dream big. At 24 years old and ranked 97 in the world rankings, the Spaniard is in a process of settling in ATP tournaments. In that sense, he got into the quarterfinals of Kitzbuhel’s ATP 250 by defeating Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-7 (5) and 7-5 in the second round of the tournament. “It was a very good battle. I respect Robert too much, what he has done on the circuit and in recent years, that’s why it is probably the most important victory of my career“, he commented in words collected by the ATP.

In addition, he assured: “I hope to continue the same and that I can continue playing like that for the rest of the week.” His next rival will be the Slovak Jozef Kovalik, with whom he equals one in history (both matches were held as part of the Challenger Tour).