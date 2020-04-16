Pedro Infante, 63 anniversary of the great idol of Mexico | Instagram

Today we remember and commemorate the mournful anniversary of the actor and singer Pedro Infante, the great idol of Mexico, with 63 years of his departure.

Pedro Infante passed away the day April 15, 1957 and is considered one of the Three Mexican Roosters, where it is also Jorge Negrete and Javier Solís.

The actor was born on November 18, 1917, He had a fairly large family, being the third child of fifteen of Delfino Infante and María del Refugio Cruz Aranda.

At first the family lived in the city of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, but at the age of 4 they moved to Guamuchil.

Since he was little he had a great instrumental training, thanks to the fact that his father was a music teacher. He learned to play string, wind, and percussion instruments in no time.

At the age of 16, Infante formed a ranchera music group known as Anger being known little by little throughout the state of Sinaloa.

Pedro’s first appearance in the cinema was in the movie Tres Baturros on a Donkey, where he participated as an extra and his career starring began with The Flower Fair in 1943.

Had a extensive film career, where he starred more than 60 movies and his acting career gained great projection thanks to director Ismael Rodríguez, in whose works he was forging his own personality.

His death was due to a plane crash where he was on his way to Mexico City ready to challenge the annulment of his marriage.

As is the tradition, every anniversary is a celebration in the Pantheon Garden in San Ángel where his remains rest but unfortunately it had to be cancelled because of the health contingency.

Today we live in difficult times, but together we will overcome it. For the well-being of all, we stopped our anniversary event, but what cannot be stopped is our love for Pedro Infante! ”, The idol’s daughter said in a statement.

