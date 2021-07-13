Pedro Gallese, from the Peruvian National Team, was the goalkeeper with the most saves in the Copa América

As in the 2015 and 2019 editions, Peru was once again among the 4 best teams in the Copa América. The National Team arrived with several doubts regarding their performance, taking into account what was done in the Qualifiers, but Ricardo Gareca’s team was up to the task and was able to play, once again, the 7 matches of the competition.

It is clear that such a position achieved is not due to the performance of a single player. Anyway, it is difficult to find several figures in the Peruvian team. Some imbalances of Christian Cueva and André Carrillo, added to the scoring streak of Gianluca Lapadula, were important in the results but when it comes to accounting for an influential player, there is no doubt that Pedro Gallese It was the great appearance of the National Team in this Copa América.

San Pedro became the wall of Gareca’s team. No goalkeeper added as many saves (30) as Pedro Gallese at the tournament. With memorable performances such as against Brazil and against Paraguay – he saved Alberto Espínola a penalty in the shootout – the current Orlando City goalkeeper of the MLS of the United States was one of the most outstanding goalkeepers of the Copa América.

Memorable performance against Brazil. Photo: .

Pedro Gallese in the Copa América:

– 7 matches.

– 630 minutes played.

– 30 saves.

– 1 undefeated fence.

Peru must improve their performance a lot to return to be at the table of the best teams in South America. He is currently at the bottom of the table in the Qualifiers and the illusion of qualifying for the Qatar World Cup 2022 seems utopian. Anyway, Ricardo Gareca knows that with San Pedro in the goal everything will be easier. The base is.