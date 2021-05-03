Pedro Fernández commemorates a controversial figure in his day

Telemundo Pedro Fernández will be “Malverde: The Patron Saint”

Today, May 3, we commemorate Jesus Malverde, the legendary Mexican character who will soon arrive on the screen of the Hispanic station Telemundo in the first Malverde period Super Series ™: El Santo Patrón, starring the famous Mexican singer and actor Pedro Fernandez.

For this reason, Fernández was visiting the place where hundreds of Mexicans worship this figure. Don’t miss the video here! Where the beloved interpreter of “The one with the blue backpack” took the opportunity to talk a little about his experience playing a character so beloved, and so controversial, for all Mexicans.

Pedro Fernandez commemorates Malverde on feast day | TelemundoPedro Fernandez star of Telemundo’s upcoming period Super Series, “Malverde: El Santo Patron,” visits altar to pay his respects to the iconic Mexican character.2021-05-03T13: 45: 00Z

The newspaper El Clarín, defines Jesus Malverde as “The Saint of the Narcos”, and tells in detail the legend that surrounds him and paints him as a man who during his childhood and adolescence received all kinds of mistreatment and humiliation, living in the deepest poverty, which is why, once he grew up, he dedicated himself to entering the jungle, in the depths of the mountain (hence his nickname “Mal Verde”) to rob the landowners and deliver the riots to the poorest under the eternal premise of the famous “Robin Hood”, who “stole from the rich to give to the poor.”

It is a legend whose veracity is unknown in its entirety, but which has accompanied the natives of the Culiacán region, for whom “Malverde” is a kind of saint of the unprotected.

Telemundo will take the story of Jesus Malverde to a Super Series

This electrifying and anticipated Super Series ™ will tell the untold story of one of the most iconic Mexican figures of the 19th century. An original story by Luis Zelkowicz (El Señor de los Cielos, El Chema), Malverde: El Santo Patron is an original production from Telemundo Global Studios.

Malverde: El Santo Patron stars Pedro Fernández (Until Money Seperates Us, The Winner) along with a renowned international cast that includes the talented Mexican actress Carolina Miranda (Señora Acero, Who Killed Sara?) And the renowned Mexican actor Mark Tacher (La Reina del Sur 2, Papá a toda Madre); It also has the stellar performance of the Venezuelan actor Alejandro Nones (Who killed Sara ?, La Piloto); Mexican actor Luis Felipe Tovar (El Recluso, The Mexican) and Cuban-American actress Isabella Castillo (El Señor de los Cielos, El Recluso).

The cast is also made up of Ivonne Montero, Sofía Castro, Miguel de Miguel, Ramón Medina, Alan Slim, Claudio Roca, Mariaca Semprún, María del Carmen Félix, Adrián Makala, Candela Márquez, Humberto Elizondo, Salvador Sánchez, Lukas Urkijo and Kenneth Lagunes.

When is the story of Jesús Malverde released?

Malverde: El Santo Patrón, Telemundo’s first vintage Super Series ™, is scheduled to premiere later this year (2021).