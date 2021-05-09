Pedro Fernández becomes the “Mexican Robin Hood”: the singer arrives on Telemundo to be Malverde

Pedro Fernandez He returns to acting after almost seven years and to do so he moved from his home in the Mexican capital to Mazatlán, the city where the chapel of Jesús Malverde, to ask permission to interpret him in a Telemundo series about the considered Mexican “Robin Hood”.

“I went there and also asked him to do well. Not only with the public, but that we could make a story that really showed who he was and the great legacy he has left“, Said the artist in an exclusive interview with Efe.

With the statuette of Malverde that they gave him in the chapel and dressed as in the time in which the character lived, which many see as a Robin Hood and others like a saint who protects criminalsFernández explained that he decided to accept Telemundo’s offer because of how important this icon is in Mexico.

“It is a huge responsibility. It is work, within acting, the most important of my career ”, indicated the artist. It’s an important statement in the voice of someone who has 25 motion pictures and seven soap operas under his belt.

“My goal is that those who see us understand who Jesus Malverde was, a person who did not hesitate to put his life in danger to help,” said the singer, who did not reveal if he has been considered to sing the theme of the series. which will be released this summer in the United States.

It seems especially important to him to say it this May 3, the day in which his most fervent worshipers gather in the chapel to pay homage to him. The date coincides with the death of Malverde, who died by hanging in 1909, by decision of the courts of the time.

Despite the confinement measures due to the pandemic, his devotees have come to sing to him, first “Las Mañanitas” at midnight and then throughout the day the famous drug corridors.

Discovering Malverde

Pedro Fernández admitted that until he began to read the scripts of the series, which came from the Venezuelan pen Luis Zelkowicz (“The Lord of the Skies”), only knew about Malverde the same as many Mexicans, who was the “Saint of the narcos.”

However, when delving into its history and visiting its chapel, he realized that “it is much more.”

In fact, there is a foundation there that raises money to help some of the faithful most in need. “There are people asking for health issues and other things,” stressed the artist.

According to the story that has passed by word of mouth in the north of Mexico, Jesús Malverde was a man who “robbed the rich to help the poor.”

For one of these crimes he was captured and hanged on May 3, 1909, burying was prohibited and he was hung from a tree as a warning. When the corpse fell by itself it was covered with stones by people.

The legend is such that it is said that the authorities managed to catch him because Malverde sent a friend to accuse him, so that the reward offered by his head could be distributed among the poor.

A series in need of protection

The artist, who rose to fame in his childhood as the protagonist and interpreter of “The girl with the blue backpack”, acknowledged that the recordings have been “intense”, although he decided not to go into details and rescue “fun and camaraderie” that has been generated between the cast and the staff behind the camera.

However, the term “intense” might seem too tepid considering the large number of problems that the project has had, starting with the untimely exit of Fernando Colunga and Ariadne Díaz, the actors who were intended to be the original leads.

Then, cases of covid arose and even a severe accident suffered by actress Isabella Castillo, who fell from a horse in the middle of recording and suffered a triple fracture in her leg.

Even so, there are fans who assure that Malverde’s protection “is active.”

After all, two of the main actors, Carolina Miranda, the co-star, and Alejandro Nones, have become famous Netflix stars worldwide thanks to the popularity on the platform of their series “Who Killed Sara”.

For Fernandez, everything is part of the “things that happen” in the world of entertainment. He is only concerned with “being at the height of Malverde.”

