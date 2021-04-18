Pedro Duque gets wet and talks about the denial statements of Victoria Abril and Miguel Bosé

The Minister of Science and Innovation, Pedro Duque. (Photo: Isabel Infantes / Europa Press)

The Minister of Science and Innovation, Pedro Duque, has spoken out on the denial statements of figures from the world of Culture such as Victoria Abril and, more recently, Miguel Bosé. “Once you become a little famous or known, you have to be careful with what you say and try not to confuse people,” he said in an interview with Europa Press.

Familiar faces should try to “not give fear, unease or distrust” to citizens in the face of things that citizens should trust, such as vaccines against covid-19. “I know from my own experience,” he added.

However, Duque has admitted that by living in a “free society” there is “a freedom of expression that is basically sacred. “People have to have the right to say things, the population is much more selective than what might be thought by Twitter, what information seems useful and what information seems unhelpful,” he defended.

In this sense, he declared that he was “very confident” that citizens know how to see, for example, which drugs are good and effective for curing diseases. “People know how to distinguish and that is why we have freedom of expression,” he justified.

For this reason, he is not in favor of sanctioning these people for their statements: “I do not understand that people can or should be sanctioned for the exercise of freedom of expression.” In a way, he believes that celebrity claims on denial issues have a “very limited effect” on citizens and only pose a “danger” to a “few people.” “But sanctioning people because they say atrocities or things …

