Bernard Hinault, leader of the attack, before suffering a bust in Superbagnères in the 1986 Tour. . Agency

In the team of Moliner and Mínguez stood out Tomás de la Fuente, from La Bañeza, and José Antonio Cabrero, from Zamora, who were also the oldest, and Perico Delgado, a youthful two years younger recently arrived from his Segovia to Valladolid in mid from the 70s, he only had eyes for Cabrero, tall, spiky, pure elegance on the bike and tremendous climbing ease. It was the highest cyclist. “It was going up like a shot. I envied him, ”recalls Perico, who as a child had no idols. “There was no cycling on TV, there were no magazines, you only found out about what was around you, and when I passed the Vuelta close to home, I was going to take the drums that the cyclists threw”.

Cabrero is 61 years old and has a truck and makes transport, and when asked why it didn’t work as a professional, with all the potential he had as a youth, he talks about injuries and that he was crushed a lot as a young man, training almost like a professional because he didn’t had something else. “Meanwhile,” he said in Cycling Thoroughly, “Perico, as he also studied, trained less and came more fully.”

Parakeet reached another dimension. Perico was perhaps never as elegant on the bike as Cabrero, but he became a professional and was a great champion, the first cycling idol in the young Spanish democracy. He won the ’88 Tour, 15 years after Luis Ocaña, a victory of which a whole generation, the youngest, had no memories. And before winning, Perico, climber and crazy, like Bahamontes, as an Iberian cyclist should be, great, tough and dark, also represented like few others the so-called Spanish pessimism, the defeatism that reflected the inferiority complex of a society that looked dazzled the progress of European neighbors. In his record on the Tour there were birds, falls, fractures, stalking of enemies, and, like any self-respecting Spanish, as it was said then, he had to overcome plots and Gallic-French envies that he could not bear for a Spanish to beat them …

“I admired Bernard Hinault,” says Perico, who, going from stories, reduces cycling to its essence. “And more than any other to the Hinault of the Tour of 86. A cyclist of instinct.”

Perico talks about Hinault and it seems that he talks about Don Quixote – “he saw cycling as an impossible, epic, nonconformist challenge, contrary to reason …” -, but he doesn’t talk about a manchego but about a stubborn Breton who, guided by a visionary Cyrille Guimard dominated world cycling in the late 1970s and early 1980s — five Tours, three Spins, two Laps, one World Cup, two Lieges, two Arrows, two Lombardies, one Roubaix, countless time trial victories as five GPs in the Nations, 20 stages against the clock in the Tour, three in the Giro, three in the Vuelta — with the same voracity, almost bulimia with which Eddy Merckx had reigned dictatorial ten years earlier.

But Perico reminds him precisely for the Tour he wanted to win and could not, the Tour of 86, which is where he saw him greatest, in the defeat against the young Greg LeMond, his teammate who, with the support of the boss, Bernard Tapie made him pay for the help he had given him in ’85.

“I was with Hinault on Pau’s day, when we arrived together and I won the stage. He had already started attacking in Burdincurutcheta, and kept hitting him until he made a hole in Bagargui, and only Jeff Bernard and I — and a little Shacks — finally held him. There were more than 100 kilometers to Pau and col de Ichère and Marie Blanque, where we were both alone, ”says Delgado, who debuted on that Tour with the Dutch PDM team. “In Pau, LeMond reached four and a half minutes and Hinault took the lead with more than five minutes, and despite that, the next day, with Tourmalet, Aspin, Peyresourde and Superbagnères, and going so solid yellow, he returned to attacking 80 kilometers from the goal, and went alone by lowering the Tourmalet. He grabbed such a bum on the last climb that LeMond made up for everything he had lost the day before, and he only held the lead for 50s … And when asked why he had done that, Hinault responded like someone who does not understand that a champion can be ask that. “Well, because I was bored that no one attacked me,” he said. “I like to win big.” And I liked that vision, that cycling of exploits, and I would have liked to have his engine to do stages of instinct, as he did. And so also won the Vuelta del 83 ”.

The Tour of ’86 closed with the arrival, hand in hand, of Hinault and LeMond to the top of Alpe d’Huez, a fictional peace born from the last distant attack by Breton, on the descent of the Galibier more than 100 kilometers from the goal and with the Croix de Fer in between. “I couldn’t be there because that day my mother passed away,” says Perico, who is still excited to remember from the Tour his victory at Villard de Lans in ’87. “But that day I was a troupe,” he explains. “I prefer to stay, my best memory, with the Alpe d’Huez stage of ’88. I felt like a conductor giving entrance to all the instruments to finish off with my victory on the Tour at the end …”

