Pedro Castillo, the humble teacher who was underestimated by the elites

Pedro Castillo, with a pencil, symbol of Peru Libre, from the party’s headquarters, in Lima, on May 25, 2021. (Photo: ERNESTO BENAVIDES via . via .)

“You have 0.001% intention to vote,” Peruvian journalist Marco Sifuentes tells Pedro Castillo, then a candidate for the first electoral round, in an interview in December. To which Castillo replies: “That is what the polls of those above say, but when I go to town, I cannot find the men who are first in the polls. The polls are done by those who have money, and we have the people ”.

The answer, which sounded horrendous at the time, proved to be quite accurate months later. On April 11, Pedro Castillo won the first round of the elections for the presidency of Peru with 19% of the support, and thus went on to the second round on June 6, the results of which give him the virtual winner by 60,000 votes. in the absence of reviewing an annulment of the minutes requested by his rival at the polls, Keiko Fujimori.

If Fujimori does not want to recognize the winner, it is because he refuses to admit that there are areas of Peru, in the southern Andean region, where Castillo has obtained 89% of the votes, while, in April, large media such as CNN were unaware of the face of the candidate, and they had to resort to a black silhouette to announce that he was winning. The most curious thing, however, is that in Lima it was practically as unknown.

Son of the illiterate, teacher, patrolman and union leader

Pedro Castillo is a person from the countryside, a teacher of Primary Education, the third of nine siblings from a very humble family, the son of illiterate parents, from Puña, Tacabamba, in the province of Chota, in the Cajamarca region. This is how he defines himself in the interview with Sifuentes, and this is how he has shown himself to Peru and the world since, as of April 11, he began to gain the spotlight.

Castillo, in the center, at a breakfast with his family on the day of the second electoral round, at his home in Chugur. To the left of the photo, the candidate’s parents; on the right, his wife Lilia. (Photo: ERNESTO BENAVIDES via . via .)

Castillo is 51 years old, he is married to another ma …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.