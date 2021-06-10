Pedro Castillo declares himself the winner of the elections in Peru before the end of the count

Pedro Castillo speaks to his followers, from his headquarters in Lima. (Photo: GIAN MASKO via .)

Peru Libre’s candidate, Pedro Castillo, declared himself the winner of the presidential elections on Tuesday night, before the end of the vote count. “We will be a government that respects democracy, the current Constitution and we will create a government with financial and economic stability,” he said.

The rural teacher has anticipated that the officials of the electoral office reach 100% of the scrutiny, which is currently counting the ballots of Peruvians abroad and isolated rural localities, in the Andes and the Amazon. Castillo is the virtual winner, since he leads Keiko Fujimori by more than 100,000 votes with 97.8% scrutinized.

According to the report of the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE), Castillo has received 8,687,367 votes, while Fujimori obtained 8,574,174, a difference that has been increasing slowly but incessantly throughout the day as the count progressed .

So far, 1,419 minutes remain to be counted, mostly of the Peruvian vote abroad.

It will also be necessary to review some 1,337 minutes with technical irregularities, errors in completion or with contested votes.

Unlike the allegation of alleged fraud made on Monday without foundation by Fujimori, in which he indicated that there were more than a thousand contested records, the ONPE indicated in its report that there are only 454 records with claims that will have to be evaluated for be admitted to the count.

Respect for the popular will

Speaking to his followers, Castillo asked the Peruvian electoral system bodies on Tuesday to be “respectful of the will of the Peruvian people” because the report of his representatives, at the end of his own vote count, confirms that “the people are has imposed on …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.