Pedro Capó and Sofía Reyes pair up on their new single: Casualidad

Something quiet to dance? “Chance” by Pedro Capó and Sofía Reyes is an option.

On June 25, Sofía Reyes released her new single “Casualidad” where she shared a studio and recording set with Pedro Capó. Song that already accumulates more than nine million views on YouTube (seven million at the time of the interview) being a trend on music platforms.

Support from the followers of both artists for a song that mixes romantic, urban and chill atmosphere tones, giving way to a “luminous” track, as the artist herself describes it.

It is a good vibes to spend the summer at ease, with a catchy rhythm and even soft to slide through the day with a smile and even good, when listening to the lyrics of the song that was written by Sofía, along with Jon Leone, Nicole Zignago , Daremola and Pedro.

In this regard, the Mexican singer shared in a statement: “This song speaks of that, of two people who meet and are not afraid of what happens next … for me that is life.”

A specialist in peppering her collaborations, the Mexican reminds us how her ‘1, 2, 3’ with Jason Derulo and De La Ghetto tasted like summer.

Now, it’s time for Pedro Capó who knows a lot about collaborations and # 1 summery, if not ask ‘Calma’ who in his version with Farruko, the original, has no less than 2,284,834,097 views right now. The two Puerto Ricans released this song at the end of 2018 and, beginning in 2019, they also presented a version with Alicia Keys.

With the union of Reyes and Capó, anything can happen. We will be pending.

The video was recorded in Miami, under the direction of Gustavo “Gus” Camacho and if you want, you can now download the song because it is available on all digital platforms.