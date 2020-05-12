A part of the heart that lives in Pedro Caixinha is still tinged with blue. More than eight months have passed since the Portuguese left the bench for La Maquina, but he still has good wishes for an institution with which he won the Copa MX and the Super Cup.

As a sample, what he thinks about the hypothetical scenario that Liga MX could not resume and the managers had to decide whether to declare the Clausura 2020 null and give the title to the light-blue, who lead the classification, after 10 days.

“Would be perfect [dar el campeonato al Cruz Azul]”responds the European, in an interview.” I just think there is a difference with the French League, which is no longer going to play and in which Paris Saint-Germain took the title, which has to do with the organization: one is totally regular and the other also has a stage of direct elimination [Liguilla], so if it were like in MLS, in which the most regular team takes a title, but it is not that of the champion. “” If that is the case, I would love to, because I really wish that could happen with Cruz. Blue, but it is a decision of the top managers of Mexican soccer. “

But would it have the same validity as the others?

– If they grant it to you, surely they will.

Caixinha is one of the coaches who have stayed closest to granting the Machine its ninth star. At the 2018 Apertura, he finished the regular stage in the lead and reached the final, the one he lost to America.

Today, back in his native country, he lives in confinement with the update as a flag and awaits an offer that really satisfies him. There have been contacts from European clubs, but do not rule out crossing the Atlantic Ocean again, because “Mexico is our preferred market. Until now, we have been out of Portugal for seven years, and of those, five have been in Mexico, which is where we have been most time working and where we have had more achievements. “

Some with the Cruz Azul, who will always wish the best.

