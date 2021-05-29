Pedro Caixinha reveals if he has had contact with Liga MX teams

Portuguese coach Pedro Caixihna, former Santos Laguna Y Blue Cross in Mexican soccer, revealed that he has not had talks with any club in the MX League, so keep waiting for a good project to work on.

Also read: Boca Juniors launches new offer to Club América for Roger Martínez

From Mexico I have not had anything, I have had some contacts from Portugal, in Europe and Brazil but I have not accepted them. I understood that today is the time to be calm, for the project that I think I do deserve, that I am looking for at the moment, “were the words of Caixinha.

The Portuguese technical director spoke in an interview for the Fox Sports MX program ‘La Último Palabra’, where he acknowledged that he has not had calls or contacts with any Mexican soccer club since he left the Cruz Azul bench.

Also read: Ignacia Michelson shows off her tremendous figure with a flirty lace outfit

Pedro Caixinha made it clear that he is analyzing very well the proposals that are presented to him, since he seeks to arrive at a serious project so he is not pressured to return to direct at this time.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content