Pedro Caixinha assured that Cruz Azul was “afraid” in the final against Club América

This day 15 of Clausura 2021 Tournament the Cruz Azul Machine will visit the Eagles of Club América, in a new edition of the Classic YoungTherefore, the recent finals where the azulcremas beat the cement manufacturers return to the memory of the fans.

Pedro Caixinha, former DT of Blue Cross And who lost the 2018 final, revealed in an interview for W Deportes that his team was “stage frightened” in that match, because he did not develop his game as he had done in previous games.

“In the final match, I think we lacked that will, that desire, that competitive attitude. To say “this is our chance, let’s go for it.” The team had that stage fright “

EXCLUSIVE Caixinha comments that in the 2018 final the sky blue team lacked competitive attitude, which is why Cruz Azul had stage fright against América. # LaVozDelFutbol⚽️ pic.twitter.com/VwNC5B9YK4 – W Deportes (@deportesWRADIO) April 13, 2021

Caixinha revealed that this had already happened to them in the same league, but unlike the final, the team went out to seek victory and ended up advancing, showing the grit necessary to win.

“What’s more, in what was the preparation for the game after the quarterfinals, in the first leg it happened to us the same as in the final, you start winning and they trace the result back to you. So our preparation for the next game must have been the same. More aggressive, touched in pride “

Finally, Pedro Caixinha commented that, when reviewing the attitude of the team in the quarterfinals and in the final, a huge difference was noticed, as the team did not show the same attitude in the match against América and ended up losing.

“When I review what that quarter-final match was, I say ‘that is the team that should have kicked off in the final.” At that moment the team felt that pressure, that stage fright “

