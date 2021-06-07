Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘Parallel Mothers’ ends its filming

The new movie of Pedro Almodovar, entitled ‘Parallel mothers‘, has finished filming with Penelope Cruz, Milena Smit Y Aitana Sánchez-Gijón. We review with Pedro Almodóvar all his filmography.

Pedro Almodovar has finished filming his highly anticipated new movie, ‘Parallel mothers‘, in which she explores her more feminine universe with motherhood and family as protagonists. In her, Penelope Cruz, Milena Smit Y Aitana Sánchez-Gijón They play three very different mothers, along with a cast that completes Israel Elejalde, Juliet Serrano Y Rossy de Palma.

We can see all of them already in the first official images of the production:

On Twitter, the brother of the film’s director and producer, Agustin Almodóvar, has announced the end of filming and has shared a clip (which you can see at the beginning of this article) that reveals these first photos of the film. “Once again my dear brother has given the whole team a unique experience of creativity and love for cinema”, He has written.

After ten weeks of filming, ‘Parallel Mothers’ enters post-production phase, and there is still no release date. The film has been produced by El Deseo, with the participation of RTVE and Netflix. Its distribution in cinemas throughout Spain will once again be in charge of Sony Pictures Entertainment Iberia.

Almodóvar, who comes from his first experience with an international production thanks to ‘The human voice’, the short film starring Tilda Swinton, returns to familiar ground, returns to Spain and the complex female universes with a film that could put him (again) in the race of the awards season.

