Pedro Almodóvar will inaugurate Venice with ‘Parallel Mothers’

'Parallel mothers', the new movie by Pedro Almodovar, will be the opening film of the 78th edition of the Venice festival. The film opens in Spanish theaters next September 10.

This year’s Venice Film Festival will kick off with a Spanish flavor: ‘Parallel Mothers’, the new film by Pedro Almodóvar, will be in charge of opening the contest in its 78th edition. “I was born as a film director in 1983 in Venice in the Mezzogiorno Mezzanotte section. Thirty-eight years later I am called to open the festival. I cannot explain the joy and the honor and how much this means to me without falling into complacency. I am very grateful to the festival for this recognition and I hope to live up to it “, said the filmmaker (via The Hollywood Reporter), who two years ago received the Golden Lion for his entire career and last year he premiered his short film ‘La Voz Humana’ there together with Tilda swinton.

‘Parallel Mothers’ stars Penelope Cruz, Milena Smit, Israel Elejalde, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Rossy de Palma Y Juliet Serrano, and its synopsis reads: it is the story of two women, Janis and Ana, who meet in a hospital room where they are going to give birth. They are both single and accidentally got pregnant. Janis, middle-aged, has no regrets and in the hours leading up to the delivery she is full. The other, Ana, is a teenager and is scared, sorry and traumatized. Janis tries to cheer her up as they sleepwalk through the hospital corridor. The few words that cross in those hours will create a very close bond between the two, which chance will take care of developing and complicating in such a resounding way that it will change the lives of both.

The director of the Festival, Alberto barbera, has said: “I thank Pedro Almodóvar for having given us the privilege of opening the festival with his new film, an intense and sensitive portrait of two women facing a pregnancy with unpredictable consequences, sisterhood and a sexuality that one lives in full freedom and without hypocrisy, all this against the background of a reflection on the inescapable need for the truth that must be unwaveringly pursued “.

The film will be screened on the first day of the festival, September 1, and It will be released in Spanish cinemas on September 10.

