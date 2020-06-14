Yolanda Ramos caused a sensation with her visit to ‘Sábado deluxe’, where she thanked Telecinco for her role in the quarantine, recalled her beginnings in show business working as a star in ‘El Molino’, a well-known cabaret in Barcelona, ​​and She spoke of her experience as an actress in the hands of some such famous live shows as Pedro Almodóvar.

Yolanda Ramos, together with Jorge Javier Vázquez in ‘Saturday Deluxe’

« Pedro Almodóvar scared me a lot, I don’t like the way he looks at me, » Ramos acknowledged of his work in the film « Volver » (2006). On the contrary, Yolanda skyrocketed the talent of Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo, as well as the love they have always given him in ‘Paquita Salas’. « They gave me hope, » reflected the interpreter who gives life to Noemí Argüelles in the Netflix series.

Praise ‘Save me’

Ramos also dedicated some beautiful ones to Jorge Javier Vázquez, thanking ‘Sálvame’ for the social role during the months of confinement due to the coronavirus. « You have done so much good during confinement that you cannot imagine. You have been like radio in war. Seeing ‘Save me’ is essential for the actors, it is an incredible window to the seven deadly sins, « he said with a laugh.

With her particular sense of humor, the Catalan looked back and recalled some of the most surreal moments when she worked at the ‘El Molino’ cabaret in Barcelona. « One day I went to pee and I saw on the toilet paper a denture, I swear to you by my mother. Then I saw the most handsome ballet dancer pass by running without teeth, » he explained to the presenter’s laughs. Looking to the future, he reflected: « I am fatally old. I’m 51 years old and I have the feeling that I’m running out of something. My fear is to always stay as I am now, I want things to happen to me. «