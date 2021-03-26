Pedro Almodóvar receives award at the Miami Film Festival – Telemundo Miami (51)

The Miami Film Festival began a new edition with the rigors of COVID-19, but faithful to its spirit of celebrating the seventh art and those who make it possible, starting with the Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar, who virtually received the Precious Gem Master Award .

Until next March 14, more than a hundred feature films, documentaries and short films of all genres, and from 40 countries, will come together in a festival that will have world premieres such as the Guatemalan “1991”, produced by the Globe nominee. de Oro Jairo Bustamante, and special awards to figures such as Almodóvar or the Puerto Rican actress Rita Moreno.

Almodovar received the Precious Gem Master Award after the screening of his short film “The Human Voice”, shot in English and starring actress Tilda Swinton.

The Spanish director highlighted the importance of the projection of his third feature film, “Entre Tinieblas” (1983), in the first edition of this festival, which was the first in the United States to program a film of his.

The director returned to Miami the following year, when his work began to be known in the United States, and since then the festival has programmed several of his classics within its official programming.

Miami’s relationship with Almodóvar was certified with the retrospective of his work that was held in 2018 at the Coral Gables Art Cinema, a room directed by Nat Chediak, founder of the Miami Film Festival and its director until 2001.

“There is no greater happiness for a film programmer than to meet a totally original filmmaker, in full control of his terrain and whose work is unlike that of any other,” Chediak said at the time about what happened to Almodóvar more than a month ago. 35 years old.

COVID-19 has been one of the causes that the awards with which some personalities will be recognized are delivered virtually, some of them such as those deserved by the Latin legend Rita Moreno and the Spanish actor Javier Cámara.