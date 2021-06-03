Pedro Almodóvar finishes filming his film Parallel Mothers – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

After ten weeks of filming, the Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar has finished the production of his next film, Parallel Mothers, starring Penélope Cruz, Aitana Sánchez Gijón and Milena Smit and today his first images were distributed in photo and video.

Parallel Mothers is Almodóvar’s twenty-second feature film, an “intense drama” about family, ancestors, imperfect motherhood and memory, as the filmmaker has described.

Israel Elejalde plays the main male character and the cast also includes Julieta Serrano and Rossy de Palma, regular Almodovarian actresses.

The film is produced by El Deseo, with the participation of Radiotelevisión Española (RTVE) and Netflix.

In the video of the filming that has been broadcast, Penelope Cruz is seen in her role as mother, with a baby in her arms, and taking photos in a studio.

Milena Smit appears with short hair dyed blonde in a Madrid square and Sánchez Gijón performing on a theatrical stage.

Source: However