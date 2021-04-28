Pedro Acosta, to work and play in Jerez

04/28/2021

Pedro Acosta is the rider who has surprised the entire paddock and the fans at this start to the World Championship, and despite having won two races and having made the podium in the three rounds held so far, he assures that he reaches the Spanish Grand Prix “without expectations”. At 16, Acosta already has a record that surpasses even that of Márquez at his age and many are already venturing to call him the new prodigy of motorcycling.

Despite having stood out as a debutante, Acosta is still down to earth and upon his arrival in Jerez he assures that “my goals are to work with the team and have fun every time I go out on the track. and Jerez is a circuit that I like a lot, and besides, racing at home is always special and my results there have always been good “, says the Spaniard. Regarding the motorcycle, he declared that:” in Qatar we had tests and we got the bike to be more prepared, so during the last three days we only had to fine-tune details, while in Portugal we had to start from scratch with the KTM, and that made me learn not to get nervous at other Grand Prix“, explains the Spanish.

Pedro Acosta is first in the World Cup with 70 points followed by his teammate, Jaume Masià, that accumulates 39 points after winning the first grand prize and finishing ninth in the next two World Cup events. Masià, who also points out ways in this close season, arrives in Jerez with the aim of “work well and find a good set-up to be able to fight for victory”.

Jerez is a circuit that Spanish riders love, not only because it is one of the most fun for them but also because of the great fans that always welcome them and who regret that there may not be this year: “I like the track and it is very Nice to drive, so I really want to race here, it’s a shame that the fans can’t be there, although we will think about them a lot, because their presence is felt in the stands. We will keep them present, I hope they can come back soon “he says Masià.