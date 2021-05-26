Pedro Acosta, to succeed and have fun at Mugello

05/26/2021 at 11:23 AM CEST

The ‘shark’ Pedro Acosta (KTM), leader of the Moto3 World Championship, He has only contested one race at the Mugello circuit, the scene of the Italian Grand Prix this weekend.

“We continue working as we usually do with the team, we can do a good job but, nevertheless, the objective will be the same as always: to have fun every time we go out on the track,” he says Acosta.

“In the Barcelona test we were able to take a step forward in setting up the bike and I hope to be able to qualify better this weekend and go directly to second qualifying, although at this circuit the race is very long, and it is possible to recover. positions if you start from further back, “he explains Pedro Acosta.The world championship leader remembers that he has only raced once in Mugello “with the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup in 2019”, and about the circuit he emphasizes that he likes it “a lot”, although he clarifies that “it is not the one that best suits” his style, “with fluid curves and few strong braking”, but he assures that “it is beautiful”.

His teammate, Jaume Masiá, considers for its part that it is “competitive and consistent in each training session”, and it was construed so that “this weekend nothing out of the ordinary happens” and they can “enjoy a good performance”.

“Mugello is a track that I like a lot and in fact it is one of my favorite circuits, but once again, the objective will be to fight at the front and be strong, give 100 percent, as we always do,” he says. Masiá.