Pedro Acosta, the new ‘pearl’ of MotoGP

Mar 30, 2021 at 2:42 PM CEST

Special Service

Last weekend at the inaugural Moto3 race in Qatar, 16-year-old Pedro Acosta surprised locals and strangers by taking second place on the podium in his debut as a World Championship rider. Champion of the Red Bull Rookies Cup and third in the FIM CEV Moto 3 Junior World Championship, the Murcian has adapted with great ease to his new team, the powerful Red Bull KTM Ajo. The fruits of the work carried out during the preseason allowed the ‘orange’ formation to sign a valuable doublet in Moto3, with Jaume Masia, in the first square and Acosta in the second. In an interview released by the team, Peter tells about the experience of its premiere.

What did it mean to fight for victory and get on the podium in your first World Championship race?

Last Sunday’s result was the consequence of all the work done. Since the November test we have worked hard to get ready for the first race, even more than looking for a good time. For all this, getting on the podium meant a lot to me. But, more than the position, what marked me the most was how the race and our performance went.

What was the first thing that crossed your mind when you crossed the finish line?

When I saw the reaction of the team, I was happy. All the work we had done during the winter had paid off. However, I was left with the bittersweet taste of not having been able to get the victory.

Did you expect to be in front?

You don’t get what you want, you get what you work for. This winter I have spent many hours training on a motorcycle. We were ready for the race. However, we have to keep working and learning, as we have to improve some aspects, such as our lap time.

How was your arrival at Red Bull KTM Ajo de Moto3?

The Red Bull KTM Ajo has not given me a team, it has given me a family. I have a professional environment that trusts me and that, without a doubt, is something very positive.

Do you think having Jaume Masiá as a teammate will help you in your development?

Yes. The relationship between the two is quite good and we help each other. When we get to circuits that I do not know, especially outside of Europe, his experience will help me to adapt faster.

Despite your great performance in Qatar, don’t forget that this is your debut year as a World Cup rider. What goals do you set for yourself?

None. Before the race, we had three days of official test in Qatar that helped me to get to know the circuit well. So this year my goal is to enjoy and get to know the different tracks well. I want to focus on learning and improving the possible mistakes we make from one Grand Prix to the next & rdquor ;.

Has the result obtained in the Qatar Grand Prix changed the expectations initially raised with the team?

Not at all. We had worked for it. Maybe not to finish second, since no one is considering being able to get on the podium in his first World Cup race. But we did a great job with the team, from day one we understood each other very well and that has been the key. Even so, this result does not change our objectives.

New circuits will arrive soon for you. How do you face that challenge and how do you prepare for it?

In this regard, the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup has helped me a lot. The first year I only knew the Jerez circuit and the MotorLand Aragón circuit. It is a very demanding competition, although it is clear that not as much as the World Cup. In addition, I have a great team behind me that will help me adapt to the new tracks. His experience plus the good relationship with Jaume will make me see clearly all those things that I do not understand.

How are you approaching the third consecutive week of work in Qatar and what goals are you setting for the Doha Grand Prix?

We started our third week of work in Qatar. On the rest days between races, I have been working with the team. This has helped us to further strengthen our personal and work relationship. My goal will be to enjoy every outing on the track and have a good time. When we like what we do, it is when things go best for us and we are faster.