Pedro Acosta suffers an injury

06/26/2021

Act. At 1:15 PM CEST

Pedro Acosta suffered a multiple accident in Assen during the free practice on Saturday that could have ended in tragedy, the Spanish went to the ground in the last moment of the free Ricardo Rossi He could not avoid it and ran him over with the motorcycle. Stefano Nepa and Ryusei Yamanaka were also involved in the accident.

Acosta was immediately taken to the hospital to do a thorough check-up and check for a possible injury. The Spaniard was finally declared unfit to fight for pole after ensuring that he suffers a upper back injury. According to the information provided by DAZN, the Mazarrón man is currently admitted for a thoracic trauma awaiting further tests and it will be necessary to see how he evolves to know if the injury allows him to run the race on Sunday.