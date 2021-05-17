Pedro Acosta stays off the podium for the first time despite his comeback in a race dominated by García Dols

The Spanish pilot Sergio Garcia Dols (Gas Gas) won this Sunday in the eventful Moto3 race of the French Grand Prix, fifth round of the Motorcycle World Championship, while the Spanish Pedro Acosta (KTM) retains the leadership of the category despite finishing eighth.

The Valencian thus conquers the second victory of his life in the championship, the first this season and the first also in the history of Gas Gas, ahead of the Czech Filip salac (Honda) and Italian Riccardo rossi (KTM), both for the first time on the podium. All this in a career in which the wet track of Le Mans caused countless falls this Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Murcian Pedro Acosta (KTM), winner of the three previous races, will retain the leadership of the small displacement for another week after starring in a new comeback with fall included; the one from Mazarrón recovered ten places starting twenty-first, and had to go back after going to the ground in the second round. Finally, finished eighth.

SportYou | David Sánchez de Castro

On a morning with changing weather conditions, the pilots looked up at the sky to see when the rain would surprise them. Finally, the race was declared in the wet, and the slippery asphalt at Le Mans caused numerous scares.

One of them was for the leader Acosta, who started twenty-first and who in a single lap he managed to overcome ten positions. Just one turn later, Mazarrón’s suffered a drop that forced him to make a new comeback.

Meanwhile, Sergio García Dols, who He started eighth, had managed to take the head of the race, and an arreón allowed him to distance himself in the first section of the test from his main pursuer, the Czech Filip Salac (Honda).

Little by little, the central European approached and managed to pass him to become leader of the event with 10 laps to go. However, that of Burriana regained the privileged position a turn later, and did not abandon it until the checkered flag.

As for the rest of Spaniards, Adrian Fernandez (Husqvarna) completed an excellent comeback from penultimate to finish sixth, the best position of his life, just ahead of Xavi Artigas (Honda), which also shone to be seventh coming out last.

Acosta was eighth, Izan Guevara (Gas Gas) ended fourteenth Y Jeremy Alcoba (Honda) did twenty second. For its part, Jaume Masià (KTM), which started third, and Carlos Tatay (KTM) they couldn’t finish the date by paths falls.