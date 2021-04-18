Pedro Acosta, more leader than ever in Moto3

04/18/2021

On at 13:17 CEST

Pedro Acosta has done it again, he has taken the Moto3 victory of the Portuguese GP by beating all his rivals and setting a time of 38: 01.773. The Spanish pilot chain two victories (Doha GP and now, here, in Algarve). His pursuers, Dennis Foggia and Andrea Migno took second and third positions on the podium. The top five was completed by Ayumu Sasaki in fourth place and Gabriel Rodrigo in fifth.

During the day, Migno He started the race after taking pole position in Saturday’s session, although I was not able to hold this position for long. Dennis Foggia hunted him down and positioned himself as the head of the race. But, from behind, Pedro Acosta -the current leader of the Moto3 World Championship- he also pressed, got third and then second, with the aim of winning again in Algarve after having signed the victory in the past GP (The Doha GP). And he did, the Red Bull KTM Ajo took the ax in the last laps and climbed to the top of the podium.

On the other hand, luck was not on the side of Xavi Artigas, who shortly after starting the GP, went to the ground after touching with Gabriel Rodrigo. The Spanish rider was also fighting for podium positions. Something similar happened to Kaito Tobas and Izan Guevara who also hit the ground on lap 14. Likewise, Adrián Fernández also suffered a fall and was left out of the fight for victory. Another crash was the Jaume Masiá, who after squeezing in the last lap, also went to the ground.