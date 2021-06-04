Pedro Acosta, from nowhere to the World Cup for a handful of euros and passion

06/04/2021 at 10:37 AM CEST

EFE

The irruption of Pedro Acosta in the motorcycling world championship it has been the closest thing to a “hurricane”, rather than the resemblance to the “Shark”, nickname by which this kid from the Murcian town of Mazarrón is known, who just turned 17 and last year it could be said that he went from nothing to the world championship for a handful of euros and the passion of those who supported.

And it was a handful of euros, actually 150,000 for the entire season, which was contributed by a family business from Murcia, the brand of MT helmets (Manufacturas Tomás), which now directs Javier Tomás and that he began his business journey back in 1968 at the hand of his grandfather Antonio Tomás. From a small ship, in addition to helmets, they began to manufacture spare parts and spare parts for cars and motorcycles with the few materials and suppliers of the time.

Javier Tomas acknowledges: “My thirteen-year-old son is largely to blame for all this, I realized that we had to make an effort and despite the initial money we thought about injecting something else because we had blind faith in him. Pedro is different, he eats the bike. “

“Pedro started with us last year, actually three days ago,” he exclaims, “and although he didn’t win the championship, morally everyone knew that it would have been his if they hadn’t thrown him to the ground,” he recalls of the pilot’s bad moments. And that youth is confirmed by the pilot when he recalls that their relationship “actually began last year”, when he raced with the team they sponsored in the FIM CEV Repsol. “And the truth is that I found him to be quite a good businessman and quite a good person.”

Not without some bitterness, the pilot of Red Bull KTM Garlic He also remembers: “I was going to run with the team they sponsored last year but of course, when the Covid, if they had not put the money so that I could have run; I could have surely run the Rookies cup, but I would have been at my house when the dates of the FIM CEV RepsolSo I think they clearly bet on me. “” What better way to tell them or to thank them, than wearing their helmets in the World Cup, “Acosta exclaims without hesitation.

The MT company grew as much as the family, well Antonio Thomas She had two children, Juan and Francisco, who assumed the reins of the business, which initially had a handicraft production of between 15 and 20 helmets per day -which would mean an annual production around 5,000 helmets– made of fiberglass in its warehouse on La Palma -very close to Cartagena-, which has now gone on to produce more than one million units per year (Data from 2020).

The similarities between Pedro Acosta and the MT company there are many more than it seems, because if it began with the entrepreneurial initiative of a father and his two sons, the pilot’s was conceived with his father’s “passion” for motorcycles.

“My father bought me my first motorcycle when I was 5 years old and we would go to an abandoned soccer field close to home and it would start spinning. When I was going to be 6 years old, my father would ride from time to time to the Cartagena circuit and there he was Paco -Paco Marble- with his school, we decided to try and I liked it “,” Tiburon “Acosta recalls with satisfaction, who now has” Pakote “as an inseparable advisor in all races.

The wickers for the basket were there and you just had to intertwine them – get to know each other – something that was not going to be very difficult because MT He has always wanted to support the athletes of his region for that passion and fidelity to the land that they have always shown.

Even if Javier Tomas remember: “We are not a multinational, we are a family business and we are not looking for world recognition or competition, we only want to be seen with a few pilots and as a family, a series of people who are part of us.”

“We have always been linked to Murcian pilots, you can remember Manuel Hernandez Nicolas or Juanfran Guevara, as first examples, and whenever there has been a pilot in the area we have tried to help and Peter It came to us when we were looking for a driver for the World Cup. “

“I have to admit that we did not like what we saw in the ‘paddock’ of the world championship, because we consider it a market of” children “, with too many interests and too little attention for the minors and the person, we did not catch any”, he acknowledges Javier Tomas disillusioned with the “world cup vibe” about the beginnings of his relationship with Pedro Acosta.

“We were trying to support children and searching, searching, we found Pedro, they advised us and immediately we helped the team of the Pacosta Foundation 37, directed by Paco, so that Pedro could run in 2020 “, recalls with pride and affection the general director of MT.

Acosta, the biggest ‘crack’ of the last ten years

And it doesn’t stop there Javier Tomás, who does not hesitate to affirm Acosta that “is the biggest ‘crack’ of the last ten years, and last year I didn’t even know if I was going to run, but He has a natural talent and that is why we think about making an effort to reach the World Cup. “

And all that passion reflected in the words of Javier Tomas They are backed by the loyalty that Pedro Acosta assures, who only puts one condition on that unconditional loyalty: “if the helmet improves as it is improving, why not always be with them”.

For a family business, tackling a challenge as important as having a product of the highest technological level to meet the strictest demands of a world championship is not easy. but MT got it and Pedro Acosta ratifies it.

“They had carbon fiber helmets, but the helmet they had … well, I think I have a different head shape, because not all helmets fit me well, and the one they had before hurt me, that’s why They changed it as I wanted, they made the improvements that I wanted, they made them, and there is no reason not to continue with them “, Pedro Acosta points out about the efforts of the Murcian company.

It all comes down to: passion for motorcycling

All in the relationship between Pedro Acosta and MT or rather, Javier Tomás, exudes passion for motorcycling. “He started well and ‘he ate the bike’, it gave the impression that he was going half a second before the bike, because his body is used to training with heavier bikes and we immediately saw that there was extraordinary potential,” Javier Tomás highlights of the qualities of the pilot.

And insists “has a spark that you don’t see in others And that is the good spark and when he has had the opportunity it is not that he wins, it is something different, he laughs at the motorcycle world, he enjoys it and he has such a good time that he makes everything easy. You talk to him and you realize that he knows he can, he does what he wants, and you can tell he’s on top of the bike. “

But the vision of Javier Tomás does not stop there because there are several proper names that come up when talking to him when he assures without doubting that “those who come now, Pedro -Acosta-, Izan Guevara or Sergio Garcia, to name a few, they are going to eat the world, they are ahead of the pilots who are now in MotoGP when they start. They come very strong. “

It is clear that Pedro Acosta Y MT They have managed to give each other “visibility”, due to their passion for motorcycling, which will surely bring renowned victories to the first and a much higher vision and business results to the second.