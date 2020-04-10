Pedrito Sola worries its fans and they make trends for fear of its contagion | INSTAGRAM

Pedro Sola, the Mexican show host, has become one of the most beloved on television, so much so that his loving fans call him Pedrito and this time they have worried about his health since they are afraid that he will get it.

On social networks thousands of users worried after seeing his name trending, since he is part of the vulnerable group.

Indeed, it is already confirmed here on twitter Pedro Sola joins the list, leaving all of Mexico open-mouthed, and a tremendous shock to see it trending, all of us as a first impression think that it is infected but is only trending – Antonio Rojas (@ toorojas14)

April 9, 2020

So if he were infected it could have very serious consequences such as losing his life, something that has his fans very shocked and wish they could save him.

This situation is worrying many of his young followers, since Pedrito, apart from being a television host, also has his YouTube channel where he tells anecdotes and gives his opinion on various topics.

“Pedro Sola” and “Pedrito” are trending by those who say that he is the only redeemable of this group. pic.twitter.com/HfGks3i05J – Why is it Trend? (@porkestendencia)

April 9, 2020

Users have identified him among a group of celebrities, who are also part of this vulnerable group, among which they stressed that Pedro would be one of those who would like to rescue them all.

While many users came to defend it, others came to say that they would not rescue him for anything in the world, something that bothered those who defended him enough for what they expressed their disagreement with some very funny memes.

April 9, 2020

So far everything is laughter in the famous social network of the blue bird, however, there are some who are really worried and will continue to look forward hoping not to find the name of Pedrito trending once again but this time being true.

Something that was very funny was the reaction of Pedrito Sola himself, who wrote a message in which he assured that he is in good health and showed that he retains a very good sense of humor, as he even joked about being scared to see himself in trends.

.