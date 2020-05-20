Once again, through his Twitter account, Pedrito Sola shared with his followers the complications he is experiencing during the quarantine

Pedro Sola is a charismatic and nice television host to whom the public is very fond of him, because he has managed to win it, not only commenting with his style on the gossip of the moment in the show business, but with the way in which uses your social networkss to show you what happens beyond of the Ventaneando forum, in its daily life.

Since the confinement to prevent the spread of COVID-19 began, Pedrito has been at home obeying the indications of health, being also, at 73, part of the group considered to be at the highest risk of getting the virus.

Now, “Uncle Pedrito”, as his followers call him, has exposed not only what has made it most difficult for him in these days of isolation, but also hates to do it: Cook!

In this fateful time I have realized that cooking is not my thing, I hate cooking. I have no idea no, I have patience, I have no skill or common sense for this. – Pedro Sola (@pedrosola) May 18, 2020

“In this fateful time I have realized that cooking is not my thing, I hate cooking. I have no idea, I have no patience, I have no ability or common sense for this, “exploded the also economist.

Obviously the responses were immediate, which included messages of support, others who claim to understand his tragedy, memes and references, even from his “slip” on TV when he said the name of another mayonnaise, which was not the one he was announcing. Over there they also invited him to meditation courses to take the “confinement” more calmly. And although there were some bitter people who did not understand the humor of the message and criticized it, there were more who played with it and its “strong statement”.