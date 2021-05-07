Pedrito Sola apologizes for calling Camila Sodi an imbecile – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Pedrito Sola has once again given something to talk about. Now after insulting the actress Camila Sodi during a broadcast of the entertainment program that she conducts.

Through his Twitter account, Pedro Sola, 74, offered an apology and said he was sorry after having exploded against Sodi, 34.

“Yesterday in Ventaneando I had an outburst in the spirit of the discussion that was taking place and I said a curse of which I regret and I really apologize, it is not my habit to insult anyone. I’m so sorry, ”he wrote.

During the program they showed a capsule where Camila Sodi gives a lecture on a new project she has, the movie ‘El exorcismo de Carmen Farías’, which premiered on May 5.

However, the actress was upset with reporters for asking her about aspects of her career, especially with the host of Ventaneando.

In the discussion between the different commentators on the program, they pointed out that in the conference they asked Camila about something that terrifies her, to which, in a rude way, she replied: ‘Well, what terrifies me are questions like the one you just asked me right now. ‘.

At that moment, Pedrito raised his voice:

“I don’t know how to answer because I’m an idiot. Is that, at the end of the day, she is an actress who has been in the environment for many years, and why don’t they learn to answer “

Finally, they complained about the pushy and negative attitude that Sodi displayed at the conference.